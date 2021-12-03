Hospitals in upstate New York are overcrowded as Covid cases are on the rise





Covid-19 is prevalent in Warren County, where there are 93 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, about 5 times the rate in New York City. The virus test rate is 12 percent, compared with 2 percent in New York City. However, disguise at local stores in Glens Falls seemed unusual, even though emergency care centers and hospitals are filled with patients seeking tests and appointments. The county vaccination rate for all residents is 72 percent, which is actually above the state average of 69 percent, but a combination of relaxed precautions, declining immunity, and increased Delta infectivity are pushing cases there. as everywhere else. It’s so bad in this area, said Dr. Jeremy Di Bari, a family doctor working for the Hudson Headwaters Health Network, who serves Warren and the surrounding counties, and who himself contracted with Covid when it spread to his family, despite being fully vaccinated. I do not think it will improve. I hope it does not get too bad. The Erie County, which includes Buffalo, has seen one of the largest states increases in hospital admissions in recent weeks. Erie County Medical Center is fully stocked, with patients waiting in the emergency room for admission. At the same time, there are 500 jobs in the hospital, which has a current workforce of about 3,600, hospital executives said. In the same model as in Glens Falls, there are 52 patients who could be released if there were only nursing homes or group homes that would have space for them. While the hospital is not removing people seeking care, between 10 and 20 percent of people coming to the emergency room are leaving unseen because the waiting time is too long, officials said. The convergence of issues is the worst I have ever seen, said Tom Quatroche, chief medical officer. We had these high volumes before but could download them to other facilities and had staff to handle the volume. We are finding ourselves in a situation where the lack of staff in the wider community and in the hospital is creating a perfect storm.

