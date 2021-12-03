US, European allies sound pessimistic note as Iran nuclear talks break down in Vienna





“Iran now does not seem to be serious about doing what is necessary to return to compliance with the 2015 agreement,” that is why we concluded this round of talks in Vienna, “the secretary of state said on Friday. Antony Blinken.

Representatives from the United States – which abandoned the pact under the Trump administration – and the remaining parties to the agreement gathered in the Austrian capital for the seventh round of talks aimed at rescuing the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Biden administration called for a resumption of talks aimed at bringing Washington and Tehran back in line, but after six rounds of talks with Iran and the other parties – the European Union, France, Germany, Russia and China – Iran demanded an interruption over time. holding elections. That pause lasted six months until talks resumed on Monday, with a new, hard-line Iranian government continuing to develop Iran’s nuclear capacity in defiance of the deal.

“The first six rounds of negotiations made progress, finding creative compromise solutions to many of the most difficult issues that were difficult for all parties,” said a State Department spokesman. “Iran’s approach this week was not, unfortunately, in trying to resolve the remaining issues.” The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, and his team are returning to Washington, DC, the spokesman said. Top European diplomats said Tehran was pulling out of almost all the difficult compromises created after months of tireless work in previous rounds of talks and calling for major changes. “After full consideration, we are disappointed and concerned about the changes suggested by Iran in the texts that were negotiated during the previous six rounds of talks in Vienna,” they told reporters. Negotiators will return to their capitals to assess the situation and seek guidance before meeting again next week to see if the gaps can be closed or not, European diplomats said. “Our governments remain fully committed to a diplomatic path forward. But time is running out,” they said. Blinken said Friday that “both Russia and China are clearly frustrated with what Iran is doing or not doing in these talks.” “We will consult closely and carefully with all our partners in the process itself – European countries, as well as Russia and China – but also with other very interested countries, with Israel with the Gulf countries. And we will “we see if Iran has any interest in engaging seriously, but the window is very, very narrow,” he told a Reuters event. European diplomats noted that since Iran suspended negotiations, it “has rapidly advanced its nuclear program. This week, it has lagged behind in the diplomatic progress made.” They said that based on the Iranian drafts, it was unclear how the gaps between the two sides could be closed. Iran’s nuclear deal initially forced the US and allies to ease sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbing its nuclear program. After former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal in May 2018, the US increased sanctions and after about a year, Iran began to deviate from the deal, resuming its nuclear program. The top US diplomat called Trump’s decision to abandon the pact “a catastrophic mistake” because Tehran “has used it as an excuse, despite the maximum pressure exerted on Iran, to give up its commitments under the agreement and rebuild.” inevitably the nuclear program … that the agreement had put in a box “- a stance that even Israeli leaders have publicly held. ‘Unacceptable’ He noted that even when talks resumed this week, Iran made new nuclear developments. Tehran has ignored calls to co-operate with the International Atomic Energy Association. The IAEA reported Wednesday that Iran had begun producing up to 20% enriched uranium using advanced centrifuges at its Fordow location and that it opposed calls to allow the IAEA to enter its nuclear plant in Karaj. “What is unacceptable and what we will not allow to happen is for Iran to try to drag out this process by continuing to inevitably move forward in building its program,” Blinken said. “Iran has some very important decisions to make in the coming days,” he said. “We will either return to compliance with the agreement, or we will have to look at tackling this problem in other ways.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/03/politics/iran-talks-us-europe-pessimistic/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos