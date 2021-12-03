Italy Covid: Husband uses fake silicone arm to try to get vaccine certificate





The scam was spotted by a nurse, Filippa Bua, as she prepared to administer the vaccine in Biella, Piedmont on Thursday. Bua told CNN he noticed something strange on the arm.

“The skin color was abnormal, much lighter compared to the patient’s hands or face,” she said.

“At first I felt sorry for my husband, thinking he had a prosthesis and I wondered if I had somehow forced him to give me the wrong arm,” said Bua. “But then he admitted that he had deliberately put on the fake arm to avoid getting the vaccine!”

The revelation sparked a flurry of emotions for Bua, who said she has been a nurse since 1987 and has administered thousands of strokes. “At first I was surprised, then I got angry, I felt professionally offended, he did not show respect for our intelligence and our profession,” she said. “I would never expect such a thing in my life.” The Piedmont regional government condemned the man’s attempt to defraud the system. “The case can be classified as ‘ridiculous’, except that we are talking about a gesture of great gravity, unacceptable for the sacrifice the whole community is paying for the pandemic,” a joint statement from the president and health adviser said. Piedmont region. . In a video message, Piedmont regional government president Alberto Cirio went further, saying the incident was “an insult to the region’s health system, which is among the first in Italy for vaccination capacity and boosting doses.” . On November 30, Cirio posted a map from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control in which Piedmont appears among the few areas in Europe marked in green, meaning that the Covid-19 infection rate is below 1%. The Department of Health in Biella has reported to the local prosecutor’s office. The Italian government last month signed a decree making a Covid-19 “super green” mandatory in bars, restaurants, theaters and other indoor entertainment venues. Under the new measure, only those with full vaccination or evidence of coronavirus cure are allowed to enter such premises. The original “Green Permit”, valid for indoor and long-distance trains from September 1, allows people to show evidence of a negative Covid test within the previous 48 hours, instead of full vaccination or evidence of recovery, in order to have access. leisure places. The green permit continues to apply to workspaces and is extended to local public transport. The protests took place in a number of Italian cities in mid-October, when the demand for all workers in the country to show the green permit issued by the government came into force.

