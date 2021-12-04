The Omicron may become the dominant variant, but Delta is a problem now, says Walensky

Walensky spoke with CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta for this Friday afternoon. The interview has been edited for clarity.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: It has been more than a week since the world learned about this new variant. What do we know now that we did not know then?

Dr. Rochelle Walensky: This data has really started to come out. We have seen an increase in cases in South Africa and South Africa. We will learn a lot about this variant from them.

We have increased our genomic ranking here and we are prepared for this because of all the work we have done so far.

We have a lot more tools now to treat variants than we did a year ago, but I want to emphasize what was said at the top that is that we now have about 86,000 cases of Covid now in the United States being diagnosed every day, and 99.9% of them, the vast majority of them, continue to be Delta. And we know what we have to do against Delta and that is get vaccinated. Upgrade if you are right. And continue all those preventative measures, including camouflage, and they will most likely work against Omicron as well.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Are you worried that Omicron will become a dominant type here? Do we have evidence for this or what is your level of concern?

Dr. Rochelle Walensky: You know, we can and we do not know yet. What we do know is that early data, even mutation data, are telling us that this may be a more transmissible variant than Delta. This will take some time to resolve. However, we are prepared. We are doing genomic sequencing in all of these states, but it may happen that we start to see more Omicrons than we have Delta. And we will follow him very carefully.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: As you mentioned, we are doing a lot more sequencing, certainly a year ago, or even a few months ago, but I am impressed, Dr. Walensky, we are still just doing just over a million tests a day. Period. There was talk at one point of doing 20 million and 30 million tests a day. If we are not doing enough testing, even if we are listing more, does it not leave us behind in terms of the fact that we can have a real vision of what is happening here?

Dr. Rochelle Walensky: So I think you are referring to PCR tests. We are doing about one and a half million PCR tests a week. But I think what we need to comment on is that we are doing much faster testing and even with the President’s actions yesterday, we are escalating rapid testing at our international airports as we speak, in LAX and San Francisco, Atlanta. , Newark, JFK to make sure we have fast tests and PCR tests available for international travelers so they can come in and take tests, you know, three to five days, even if they have not symptoms after they arrive.

We are doing a lot of testing in our K-12 communities, in our higher communities. And we are scaling up our quick tests that will be available in lower income environments and in more vulnerable communities, so that those quick tests are free. We have quick tests that will now be available that can be refunded by your insurance company. So we are doing a lot more, not only in our PCR testing, but also in our rapid testing.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: I think a lot of people still, especially when we are going through the colder and drier months, still have questions about testing. Who should be tested? How often should people be tested? What kind of tests should they use?

Dr. Rochelle Walensky: The whole point is to have accessible and affordable tests for when you need or want one and that is exactly what the whole growth rate has been.

Of course, if you have any symptoms suggesting Covid-19, you should go and get a test. And I mean, if you have access to a quick test first, get it. If you have easy access to a PCR, get it.

So anyone who has symptoms should certainly do a test and then consult with the healthcare provider, but be sure to quarantine until you have the results of that test.

Subsequently, many people are using asymptomatic screening tests, as they are doing in our K up to 12 systems, as they are doing in many of our higher editions, and many are also using it as people begin to gather for vacation. For example, if you want to have an appointment and have a whole group of people who have been vaccinated, who have practiced preventative measures for the weeks before the appointment, and you really want that extra amount of security, you can take a test to make sure to gather.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: You mentioned patients who are now diagnosed with this new variant here in the United States. One of them is a patient in Minnesota and this is a person who was fully vaccinated and had a booster as well. So we’re advising people to get vaccinated, to get a booster – but then we hear about this particular person who sounds like the symptoms are mild. What level of concern does this present?

Dr. Rochelle Walensky: I think here we need to understand the whole circumstance. We are still learning a lot about this case and about all the contacts. It could be that this case was one of the 1000 people who were exposed to Omicron. And this was the only case that came out positive, in which case it would have been shown that our vaccines are working very well.

It is also very helpful to understand that this person had mild symptoms that, to my understanding, resolved fairly quickly. So this may actually be a vaccine success story and not necessarily a vaccine failure story.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: I want to ask about this issue of natural immunity. It happens quite a bit. People who have had Covid feel like they have this immunity acquired from the infection, wondering why they should still get the vaccine. Much has been done back and forth about this. Should there be any plan to be able to find out if someone really has antibodies, has immunity and therefore does not need to either be vaccinated now, or get a booster now, whatever it is?

Dr. Rochelle Walensky: This is indeed an important question and still under study. The thing I think is really important to understand here is that the more mutations you have in a variant, the more you want to strengthen your immunity to have as much immunity to overcome that variant.

And so what we know now with the Omicron variant is that more immunity will be better. So if you have had an infection before, you will definitely be more protected if you also get a vaccine. And that’s really the goal here – to try to offer as much protection as possible, so that people are protected against serious diseases and ideally against infection altogether.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Usually, when something like this happens, we are used to hearing from the CDC right away. Do you think the country would have benefited from hearing from you when this variant actually came out?

Dr. Rochelle Walensky: We all worked together over the holiday weekend and had a statement as soon as this came out, and we aim and will continue to be fully transparent with all the data we are learning once we learn it.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: So you are not bypassed in any way.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky: Oh, absolutely not. We collaborated and worked over the weekend all together.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Okay, Dr. Walensky, please keep in touch. We want to keep hearing from you and keep you informed of what Omicron is up to.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky: Well, absolutely do. Thank you so much for having me.