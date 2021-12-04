Possible Omicron cases arise from the Christmas party in Oslo, Norway





About half of the people who attended a Christmas party in the Oslo office, where only vaccinated workers were accepted, tested positive for the coronavirus after a guest who recently returned from South Africa was found to be carrying the new Omicron variant, authorities said. local health on Friday. . More than 120 people took part in the event held a week ago by a solar energy company. Of the positive tests listed so far, between 15 and 20 are likely to be the Omicron variant, according to Dr. Tine Ravlo, a local chief involved in tracing the outbreak, who added that not all of the 60 coronavirus cases found so far. was still fully checked for the variant. We expect more of them to be Omicron infections, she said. A company spokesman, Scatec, said only vaccinated staff had been admitted to the party and all had tested negative for the coronavirus before the event.

The celebration was held at a restaurant called Louise in downtown Oslo on November 26, the same day that the World Health Organization labeled Omicron a disturbing variant and many countries began to close their borders to passengers from South Africa, where it was first identified.

The variant carries mutations that scientists say could allow it to spread faster and cause more new infections, though many remain unsafe. Cases have now been reported in more than 40 countries, including the United States. Scatec spokesman Stian Tvede Karlsen said the employee who initially discovered he had the variant had returned to Norway from a visit to a regional office in Cape Town before news of the variant surfaced. To curb further spread of the variant, the Norwegian government on Thursday announced additional restrictions in and around Oslo. Implementation began at midnight. They include the obligation to wear masks wherever social distance cannot be maintained, including on subways and buses or in shops; return to work from home if possible; and a lid for crowds of 100 people, with the exception of theaters and other seats with fixed seats, where up to 600 can be present. Only table service is allowed for alcoholic beverages and restaurants and events must register guests.

In other news from around the world: Nightclubs, restaurants and cinemas in Auckland, New Zeland The largest city of, reopened to vaccinated clients on Friday, more than 100 days after the city was closed due to an explosion of the Delta variant. The reopening comes after the country switched to its new traffic light classification system after vaccination, in which unvaccinated people are largely excluded from public life.

Officials at South Korea said on Friday they would temporarily cancel the phased reopening that began last month, lowering the size limit for social gathering groups and seeking vaccination tests or a negative coronavirus test for access to restaurants, cafes and other facilities by starting next week. The announcement came after nearly 80 per cent of the country’s hospital beds for critically ill patients were in use and a few days after six cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed among incoming passengers.

Ireland announced new restrictions on Friday ahead of the imminent arrival of Omicron variants, Reuters reported. Starting Tuesday through January 9, indoor events will be limited to half capacity, bars and restaurants can set up tables with only six people or less, nightclubs will be closed and residents can wait no longer more than three other families in their homes. The government will resume its unemployment benefit program for those who work in the entertainment industry and lose their jobs due to the measures. A pair of hippopotamuses at the Antwerp Zoo Belgium have tested positive for coronavirus, the Associated Press reported. Imani, 14, and Hermien, 41, are now in solitary confinement and their closure will be closed to the public until mammals test negative. Cases are the first recorded cases of coronavirus in species. It is unclear how they got it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/03/world/omicron-norway-christmas-party.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos