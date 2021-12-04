South African researchers find evidence that humans are more easily infected with the Omicron variant than with other variants





They said it’s too early to know for sure, but a recent rise in secondary infections tells them that Omicron is more likely to reinfect humans.

“Contrary to our expectations and experience with previous variants, we are now experiencing an increased risk of reinfection that exceeds our previous experience,” said Juliet Pulliam, director of the South African Center for Epidemiological Modeling and Analysis at Stellenbosch University. which helped. leads the study team, said in a declaration

Omicron was only identified in November, but has alarmed the World Health Organization and other global health officials, who have described it as a troubling variant due to multiple mutations affecting areas related to transmission and the ability to avoid the system. immune.

Pulliam and her colleagues looked at reports of infections covering 2.7 million people in South Africa since the pandemic began, including more than 35,000 people diagnosed more than once with Covid-19.

“We have identified 35,670 individuals with at least two suspected infections (as of November 27, 2021), 332 individuals with suspected third infections and 1 individual with four suspected infections,” they wrote in their report, posted online at A paraprint , which means that it has not been reviewed or published in a medical journal. “Among individuals who have had more than one reinfection, 47 (14.2%) experienced a third infection in November 2021, suggesting that many third infections are related to the transmission of the Omicron variant.” They are assuming that the recent increase in cases in South Africa reflects the spread of Omicron and not some other factor such as weakening immunity. People, the cases they describe, have not been sequenced with the virus, so it is not certain that they were actually infected with the Omicron variant. However, officials say the Omicron variant is now the dominant type of coronavirus in South Africa, which accounts for 74% of samples that were genetically sequenced in November. More sequence is being developed to determine the true prevalence of the variant. “The timing of these changes strongly suggests that they are driven by the emergence of the Omicron variant,” the researchers write. Before Omicron, the Delta variant had been the most widespread variant in South Africa, and it remains the dominant variant globally. More data should make it clear whether Omicron is, in fact, promoting re-infections in South Africa. Public health officials should know by mid-December, they said. “Population-level evidence suggests that the Omicron variant is associated with the essential ability to evade immunity from previous infection. In contrast, there is no nationwide epidemiological evidence of immune escape associated with the Beta or Delta variants,” he writes. ata. This finding has important implications for public health, especially in countries like South Africa, where there is a high degree of immunity from the previous infection. This study did not consider vaccination nor could it account for a possible decline in immunity over time. “Our most urgent priority now is to determine the extent of Omicron’s immune escape for both natural and vaccine-derived immunity, as well as its transmissibility in relation to other variants and the impact on disease severity,” Harry Moultrie, senior medical epidemiologist at the Tuberculosis Center at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases in South Africa and a co-author of the paper, said in a statement. Michael Head, a senior global health researcher at the University of Southampton, said the situation could be different when it comes to immunity from vaccines. “The immune response from vaccination is much stronger when compared to the immunity acquired from the infection. While it is likely to have some impact, the vaccines are still likely to offer a level of protection,” Head said in a statement to the Science Media Center. in the United Kingdom. “Booster doses can be key here in maintaining a high level of protection. “As we wait for more data to come out in the coming days and weeks, the message to the general public should be – go and get all the doses you qualify for. Keep that protection as high as possible. . “ The findings may mean that natural infection will not help build herd immunity, some experts said. “Omicron has opened a huge hole in the controversial argument that we should simply allow the spread of infection in an effort to build immunity,” microbiologist Simon Clarke of the University of Reading in the UK said in a statement. “We expect a further indication of whether Omicron has any ability to evade vaccine-induced immunity.”

