Iran’s nuclear talks head to collapse if Tehran does not change, Europeans say





BRUSSELS Western negotiators trying to revive Iran 2015 nuclear deal said on Friday that the new, tougher government in Iran is proposing unacceptable changes to the existing draft deal, even though it is moving rapidly with its nuclear program. . If Tehran does not quickly change its stance, diplomats from Britain, France and Germany warned after five days of meetings in Vienna, there is little chance of a successful negotiation. Talks have been suspended for consultations with governments and could resume next week. More than five months ago, Iran suspended negotiations, and since then, Iran has rapidly pursued its nuclear program, the three said in a joint statement. This week, it has receded in the diplomatic progress made. Iran is breaking almost all the tough compromises created in months of difficult negotiations and is seeking substantial changes to the text that undermine the draft, which was between 70 and 80 percent complete, they said. Iran says it wants to return to the 2015 agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, but Europeans said some of Iran’s proposals not only do not comply with that agreement, but go beyond the provisions. hers.

It is unclear, they added, how these new gaps can be closed in a realistic timeline based on Iranian drafts. As European governments remain fully committed to a diplomatic path forward, they said, time is running out.

It was the first set of negotiations after a five-month hiatus as a new Iranian government took office and reviewed its stance on the nuclear deal, which former President Donald J. Trump abandoned in May 2018. Mr Trump then decided punitive economic sanctions in an attempt to put Iran back on the negotiating table in a weaker position or even topple the government itself. The pressure campaign failed. The Biden administration wants to revive the deal and extend its duration to 25 years from 15. But the Iranian government not only wants all sanctions lifted, but also wants to retain some of the major investments it has made since then in building centrifuges. advanced and uranium enrichment beyond what the agreement allowed. Enrichment means increasing the percentage of fuel that is uranium-235, the most powerful form of the element, which in nature is less than 1 percent of all uranium. For nuclear power plants, it is usually enriched in less than 5 percent uranium-235; for an atomic bomb more than 90 percent are needed.

Iran has begun enriching uranium to 60 percent, a level that has no civilian use, experts say. It leaves Tehran with only a month or more of the opportunity to build nuclear fuel for bombs. Iran denies intending to build a nuclear weapon, but is also denying the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog, access to key nuclear facilities under the 2015 pact. With limited monitoring facilities still in place. At its disposal, the agency has determined that Iran has installed advanced centrifuges at its Fordow deep-immersed complex and is enriching uranium there, banned under the 2015 agreement.

Initially, after Mr. Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Iran adhered to its restrictions, hoping the other signatories would find a solution. But after a year, Tehran lost patience and began violating the boundaries of the agreement. It now has more than 2,300 kilograms of enriched uranium, 11 times more than the deal allowed. Iran is also now turning gaseous uranium into metal, an important step in producing a bomb. If Iran does not make a sudden change of position, the United States and Israel will soon face more serious questions about what to do to contain Iran and maintain their commitment that Tehran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapons. Europe, too, will feel compelled to think about new and much tougher sanctions. But despite US and Israeli attempts at sabotage and even more economic sanctions, Iran is getting closer to the knowledge needed to become a nuclear-threshold state, a deliberately vague position not to have a nuclear weapon but to be able to build one in a relatively short time. , only one year. Iranian negotiators have said they want to reach an agreement in Vienna, but that the United States, having withdrawn, must move first. They are demanding the lifting of all economic sanctions, not just those for its nuclear program, but others that penalize it for its role in regional conflicts, including attacks on its neighbors. Only then, they say, will Iran cut its nuclear program.

The western position has been compliance for compliance, with carefully negotiated rankings. Iran says it also seeks assurances that Washington will never abandon the deal, a politically and legally impossible promise. The Iranian chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, told the Iranian media that it is true that the European parties were not very happy with some of our proposals, but these proposals were based on common principles between the two parties. This week, European negotiators said, would signal whether Iran was serious about returning to the 2015 deal. Essentially, that would mean Tehran accepting the carefully crafted draft with the previous, more moderate Iranian government that balances releases from both sides. But European negotiators said the Iranian proposals, especially on nuclear issues, simply accepted concessions from Washington, surpassing them all, and would eliminate up to 90 percent of what the negotiators had already agreed before June.

Even the draft text in June left unresolved the most difficult issues, which negotiators estimate at 20 to 30 percent of what would be a full agreement. If the negotiators now accepted the current Iranian texts as a basis for continuing, the talks would take a long time to complete, while Iran would continue to get rich. The Iranians believe they have increased their influence by moving so far beyond the boundaries of the agreement, but Western officials say they have miscalculated. American patience is visibly tired. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Thursday after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei V. Lavrov that Iran’s actions are not good, but it is not too late for Iran to change course.

He said after that meeting, in Stockholm, that Russia shares our basic perspective on this. “Despite sharp disagreements over Ukraine and other issues, the two men noted the importance of continued co-ordination on issues in bilateral relations and where interests are in line, including when it comes to blocking Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon,” he said. State Department. Mr Blinken rejected a call by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to drop negotiations in the face of what he called Iranian blackmail. In the very near future, the next day or so, we will be able to judge whether Iran actually intends to engage in good faith now, Mr. Blinken said, adding: I have to tell you, the latest moves, the latest rhetoric, do not give us much reason for optimism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/03/world/middleeast/iran-nuclear-negotiations-europeans.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos