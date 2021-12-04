Former Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty journalists labeled ‘foreign agents’ by Russia

Russia’s Justice Ministry has labeled four current and former RFE / RL journalists “foreign agents” – a term used by the government to describe what it says are foreign-funded organizations that are engaged. in political activities, as well as people associated with them. .
RFE / RL Tatar-Bashkir-Service and Idel.Realities journalists Alina Grigoryeva, Andrei Grigoryev, Regina Khisamova and former contributor Regina Himalova were added to the Russian register of “foreign agents”.said the ministry.
Idel.Realities is a regional news media outlet of the RFE / RL Tatar-Bashkir Service.
The controversial “foreign agents” legislation was passed in 2012 and has been repeatedly modified as it is increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia.
It requires non-governmental organizations receiving foreign aid that the government considers to be engaged in political activities to be registered, identified as “foreign agents” and subject to audits.
Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty president Jamie Fly condemned the move by Russian authorities and reaffirmed the determination of the Bashkir Tatar Service to continue reporting to audiences inside Russia, a mission he called “more important than ever”.
“Even though the Kremlin is increasing its threats against Ukraine, the Putin regime is escalating its campaign against journalists who dare to report the facts within Russia’s borders.”
“Despite today’s designations, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty’s Bashkir Tatar Service will continue to serve audiences inside Russia. Its work is more important than ever.
The label “foreign agents” has led to the closure of some NGOs, media organizations and other groups as they lose revenue from advertisers.
The designation also restricts other media outlets from quoting an organization of foreign agents without including a disclaimer.
Finally, the “foreign agents” legislation was used by Russian authorities last month to launch the process of shutting down one of the most prestigious human rights organizations in the post-Soviet world, the International Memorial.
