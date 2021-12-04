What does Biden’s new travel restrictions mean to you?

Your last day of vacation abroad may be much less relaxing under President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 safety protocols for travelers entering the US

The most restrictive measures were announced on Thursday, such as the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was recently discovered in the US, raises fears of another nasty wave of the virus.

Starting next week, all travelers entering the U.S., regardless of their vaccination status or nationality, must provide proof of a COVID-19 negative test within one calendar day after flight departure. Previously, a negative test administered up to three days before boarding a flight was considered valid. Biden has also extended the current rule that requires wearing masks on planes, trains, buses and at airports – scheduled to expire in January – until mid-March.

Experts say that while the President decided not to implement more restrictive measures, such as a necessary quarantine period for travelers returning to the US, the shortened test window is severe enough to prevent some Americans from pursuing internationals. trip for the moment.

Importantly, passengers can test at any time up to a day before they are scheduled to board a flight, even if it means testing more than 24 hours before departure. In other words, if a flight departs on Saturday evening, a test performed on Friday morning will allow you to board.



“Reducing the pre-flight test period to one day for all passengers will have a significant deterrent effect on international travel – both Americans traveling abroad and foreigners visiting here,” said Scott Keyes, founder of Airlines. Scott’s, a site that helps consumers find flight ticket deals.

He added, “We have already seen a significant decline in international travel interest following the discovery of the Omicron variant, while domestic travel interest has remained stable. Today’s news will exacerbate this trend – a significant number of travelers will reconsider international travel plans in favor of the country. trips where no pre-flight testing is required. “

“It puts a burden on travelers”

However, the tight test period is not expected to bother or deter more experienced travelers, who are accustomed to an ever-changing set of rules and regulations about air travel after March 2020.

“The new regulations are just a continuation of what people who have traveled internationally have already faced,” said Melissa Biggs Bradley, founder and CEO of Indagare, a membership-based travel company.

She noted, “All of this puts travelers in a much better informed, educated, and prepared state than before March 2020 – because we know things can happen and you need to have a plan b and a plan c. That’s just the reality of the world we live in now. ”

So what kind of test is acceptable?

The tests must meet the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and can be either a PCR or an antigen test, better known as a rapid test. But not all rapid tests pass the aggregation. For example, home test kits that can be administered without the supervision of a caregiver will not fly.

A home test must be affiliated with a telecommunications provider so that it can be monitored by a professional who can confirm the result. The test result should include the type of test, the issuer – as a laboratory or virtual healthcare service – the date of sample collection, the personal identifier such as the passport number and the test result.

Travelers can also visit local clinics that administer rapid tests and can return results quickly. Airline personnel will be charged with verifying passenger test results and denying those who do not comply to board the aircraft.

“The test is required to be checked by the airline when you show up at the airport. They will watch the test – instead of the border officer. In the US, airlines are the first line of defense here,” Keyes said.

Who pays for the test?

While travelers should be aware of the latest regulations and arrange their testing appointments, they are not responsible for the cost of the test.

Privately insured individuals purchasing over-the-counter COVID-19 tests may seek reimbursement from their health insurance provider, which is required to cover the cost of the test, President Biden said Thursday.

Guidelines from the Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury, scheduled for January 15, will clarify that “individuals who purchase [over-the-counter] “COVID-19 diagnostic tests will be able to claim reimbursement from their group health plan or health insurance provider and have insurance to cover the cost during a public health emergency,” according to a White House fact sheet.

It is not yet clear whether travelers will be reimbursed for tests administered by foreign clinics or healthcare providers.



What if I test positive?

Of course, there is a possibility that your test will give a positive result and you will not be able to return to the US as planned.

Most airlines have waived change fares, allowing customers to re-book flights they can no longer perform for a later travel date. Customers may be inclined to pay a more expensive fee, however, if they will book again within a shorter period of time.

“It is very rare to find cheap flights a week or two from the trip. If a day or two before the flight is positive and you have to re-book two weeks later, chances are – even if you do not pay a fine – the flight “The new one will be a little more expensive than you paid for it,” said Keyes.

Quarantine costs can also be high if you are in a foreign country and need accommodation for another two weeks.

“It can significantly increase the cost of travel, so this is why I think, at least for the moment, a lot of people are being more careful about international travel because they are concerned not only about health risks, but “logistics and financial. risks as well.”



“Cancel for any reason” travel insurance

These days, what once might have seemed out of reach – like a place closing its borders to overnight travelers, or a positive COVID-19 test forcing a travel extension – can happen. Bradley, from Indagare, urges consumers to buy “cancel insurance for whatever reason” to protect themselves given the current state of the travel industry flow.

“We are recommending that people buy travel insurance ‘cancel for any reason’ because everything that happened last week will be covered – the sudden closure of a border like Israel or the sudden end of South African flights or “(i) flights to and from some countries that may return to the US,” she said.

Some professionals in the travel industry – which has probably suffered the most during the course of the pandemic – are shocked by the ever-changing travel rules and restrictions and are skeptical that they will effectively contain the spread of the Omicron variant.

“International travel is a real pain in the neck when you have to try to arrange your COVID test time appropriately. Unpacking requirements is not an easy thing to do and people find themselves waiting for their test results. And if you do, “Make your flight, then you may not be able to get out within the next 24 hours, which means you have to be tested again,” said Dan Richards, CEO of Global Rescue, which provides travel and medical services to its members.

“If we are going to make changes, they have to be well-reasoned changes that achieve a desired result and we do not see that in this, unfortunately,” Richards said.

