DRC-Uganda: Civilians must be protected during joint military operations

As the governments of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) launch a joint military operation against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels following the recent attacks in Uganda attributed to the group, Amnesty International calls on all parties to ensure protection of civilians and observance of international humanitarian law.

The Ugandan military announced on November 30 that it, along with its “Congolese allies”, had launched air and artillery attacks against ADF camps in the DRC. The information was later confirmed by the Congolese government. Residents of Nobili, a small town on the DRC-Uganda border in northern Kivu, have witnessed convoys of Ugandan People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) soldiers with heavy weapons and armored vehicles crossing the border since evening of Tuesday.

The situation remains volatile east of the DRC as Congolese and Ugandan forces continue to fight armed groups. Previous foreign military interventions in the DRC, including Uganda, have resulted in the targeting or harm of civilians, said Sarah Jackson, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes.

Military commanders in Uganda and the DRC must take all steps required by international humanitarian law to protect and avoid harm to civilians during this operation. They should also avoid placing military facilities and soldiers near civilian homes, and where they should do so, they should give adequate warning and evacuate people if necessary.

Both the Congolese and Ugandan armies have a history of human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in the area, and they have rarely been held accountable. In 2005, the International Court of Justice ruled that the Ugandan military violated international humanitarian and human rights law during their military intervention in the DRC between 1998 and 2003, including failing to protect the civilian population, committing killings and torturing civilians. and the destruction of villages.

The DRC has an obligation to investigate any reported violations of international humanitarian law and human rights in its territory, including its own forces, while Uganda should investigate any allegations of violations by its forces. The DRC and Uganda should ensure that there is an accessible mechanism for civilians in the area to safely report violations, if they occur.

Amnesty International is also concerned about the risk of retaliation against civilians by ADF fighters, which could arise as in the past if nothing is done to prevent such actions.

Authorities should also allow access for humanitarian actors, journalists and human rights defenders to continue to do their job unhindered, including in areas where joint operations are taking place. Sarah Jackson

The protection of civilians and respect for human rights must be at the heart of their actions. Children, the elderly, people with disabilities and internally displaced persons should be particularly protected from harm, said Sarah Jackson.

Authorities should also allow access for humanitarian actors, journalists and human rights defenders to continue to do their job unhindered, including in areas where joint operations are taking place.

Background

The ADF, a rebel group formed in Uganda in the 1990s that later left the eastern DRC, has carried out attacks against civilians in the northern Kivu and Ituri provinces bordering Uganda. According to local civil society groups, at least 6,000 people have been killed by the ADF in the area since 2013.

Since May 2021, a state of siege declared by DRC President Tshisekedi in North Kiwi and Ituri has given special powers to the army and police to help stop attacks on civilians and neutralize armed groups, including the ADF . However, such attacks have intensified in recent months, with over 1,200 civilians killed according to the Kivu Security Tracker, and tens of thousands more displaced according to the UN.

In recent years, the ADF has pledged allegiance to a group calling itself the Islamic State (ISIS). ISIS has claimed responsibility for several attacks in Uganda in October and November 2021, which Ugandan authorities have attributed to the ADF. These include the November 16 attacks near the Central Police Station and Parliament in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, which killed four and injured 37 others, according to a statement from the Ugandan Police Force.