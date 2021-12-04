Local distributor King Beverage buys land near Spokane International Airport for new distribution facility





King Beverage Inc. is one step closer to building a large distribution center in the West Plains. Spokane Valley-based distributor Anheuser-Busch bought a 20-acre area for $ 1.9 million from the Spokane Airport Board last month, according to data from the Spokane County Appraisal Office. The company plans to build a 204,800-square-foot warehouse and a 20,000-square-foot, 20,000-square-foot office on the site, which is near the northwest corner of Geiger and Flightline boulevards in Spokane International Airport Business Park. The company will relocate from its 8,800-square-foot facility to 6715 E. Mission Ave. in Spokane Valley after the project was completed, said Peter Rusnak, president and CEO of King Beverage. With business growth, we are currently entering a capacity problem with our current structure and have no room to grow in the Valley, Rusnak said. So we’ve been exploring the possibilities of land for a while, and that opportunity came. Spokane Airports CEO Larry Krauter said in a statement that the sale of surplus property to private sector companies by the airport board is to the benefit of the regional economy by supporting new development and job creation. Moreover, because we are financially self-sufficient, the proceeds from the sale of the land are beneficial as they will be used to finance operational and capital needs at Spokane International Airport, Krauter said. The new site offers additional King Beverage space to expand its operations and capture more partnerships with beverage suppliers, Rusnak said. King Beverage looked elsewhere for a new distribution facility, but chose the West Plains, in part because of recent road improvements near Interstate 90 and Geiger Boulevard that would improve logistics and distribution, Rusnak said. New improvements in infrastructure and services allow us to be absolutely much more efficient, Rusnak said. King Beverage expects to open ground at the new distribution facility in 12 to 18 months, Rusnak said. The cost of the project has not yet been determined. Spokane-based Uptic Studios is designing the facility. King Beverage plans to hire more employees when it opens the new facility, though an exact number is not yet known, Rusnak said. The company employs more than 225 people in the state, including 100 in the Spokane area. The West Plains facility, when completed, will be advanced and green-friendly, Rusnak said. The facility will use renewable energy through solar panels. King Beverage has also placed new fleet orders with electric vehicle companies Rivian and Tesla Inc., Rusnak said. We are definitely gravitating towards energy efficient vehicles and moving away from diesel and fuel vehicles, Rusnak said. We hope that this new facility will enable us to be advanced with electric service vehicles. Theodore P. Rusnak founded King Beverage in 1980, then known as B&B Distributors. After buying several other Northwest distributors, the company changed its name to King Beverage. In addition to Spokane, the company has distribution points in Washington in Union Gap, Benton City and Chehalis.

