Document: COVID-19 and the International Security Environment





The following is the report of the Congressional Research Service dated December 3, 2021, COVID-19: Possible Implications for the International Security Environment Summary of issues and further reading for Congress. From the report Some observers argue that the COVID-19 pandemic could be a world-changing event with potentially profound and long-term implications for the international security environment. Other observers are more skeptical that the pandemic will have such effects. In reports released in March and April 2021, the American intelligence community provided assessments of the potential impact of the pandemic on the international security environment. Observers arguing that a pandemic could change the world for the international security environment have focused on several areas of potential change, including the following, which are listed here separately but overlap in some cases and may interact with each other: world order, international institutions and global governance;

US global leadership and US role in the world;

China’s potential role as global leader;

US relations and the rivalry of the great powers with China and Russia;

the relative prevalence of forms of democratic and authoritarian or autocratic government;

social tension, reform, transformation and government stability in different countries;

world economy, globalization and US trade policy;

allied defense spending and U.S. alliances;

European Union cohesion;

setting and budgeting for US national security;

U.S. defense strategy, defense budgets, and military operations;

US External Assistance Programs, International Debt Relief, and Refugee Policy;

activities of non-state actors;

the amount of U.S. attention paid to ongoing international issues other than the pandemic; AND

the role of Congress in determining and overseeing the execution of U.S. foreign and defense policy. Issues for Congress may include whether and how the pandemic could change the international security environment, whether the Biden administration’s actions to respond to such a change are appropriate and sufficient, and what the implications of such a change might be for the role of Congress in establishing and overseeing the execution of American foreign policy and defense. Congressional decisions on these issues could have important implications for U.S. foreign and defense policy. Download the document here. Connected

