International
As a lab in Nebraska I am following the spread of Omicron
OMAHA researchers in Nebraska had just completed the ranking of six samples of the Omicron variant, the most discovered anywhere in the United States. They just did not know yet.
In a closet with two chairs and no windows, scientists had extracted genetic information from 64 new coronavirus samples, as they do every day, to determine if any of those patients might have the disturbing new variant. A few hours later, Dr. Baha Abdalhamid opened an email and saw no results.
This batch, I expected, said Dr. Abdalhamid, Assistant Director of the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory. After downloading the results as an Excel spreadsheet, I checked 64 samples right away, and for sure, six of them were Omicron. Nebraska officials announced the six cases, first the states, on Friday.
Around the world, scientists are trying to understand how widespread Omicron is and how severe it can pose a threat. This has established laboratories like Dr. Abdalhamids in the front line of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Highlighting growing concerns about Omicron, scientists in South Africa said on Friday that the variant appeared to be spreading more than twice as fast as Delta, by far the most contagious version of the virus. It is still unclear whether or to what extent Omicron can evade protection against current vaccines.
In the United States, a hunt for the variant began last week when South African researchers announced a series of disturbing Omicrons mutations. Searches have intensified in recent days, with at least 11 states identifying cases. Researchers are collecting sewage samples for each sign of the variant. Contact trackers are stepping up efforts in places where cases have occurred.
And in ranking laboratories like the one in Nebraska, a state where case rates are already high and hospitals are already strained, scientists have accelerated the examination of samples by international travelers to see if Omicron has arrived.
Local health officials in southeastern rural Nebraska said that among the cases found by Drs. Abdalhamid, a person had recently traveled to Nigeria and was believed to have passed the virus to five others in the same family after returning to Nebraska. None of the patients had severe symptoms; only one was vaccinated.
The concern is what could start to emerge if it starts coming in here, Peter Iwen, director of the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, said Thursday before local cases were found. Will we see the same wave? Or where does this one fall and the other one start to rise?
As word spread on Thanksgiving Day for the discovery of Omicron in Africa, scientists in the United States walked away from their holiday weekends and began looking for clues as to whether the variant was here as well. They looked back through old samples of the virus to see if Omicron had spread silently. They took a closer look at the recent positive tests. They began studying Omicrons mutations so that they could detect it manually in the genetic code if their sequence software did not.
Experts say knowing where and how widely Omicron is circulating is the best way to understand and respond to the level of threat it poses. Scientists have expressed concern about Omicrons mutations and the impact they may have on the transmissibility, severity of the disease and the ability to circumvent previous immunity.
So far there is limited real-world data to confirm these concerns, but it is becoming increasingly clear that Omicron is already present in most of the United States. On Wednesday, scientists in California announced a case. Then on Thursday came an announcement in Minnesota about a person who came out positive after attending an anime congress in New York. Within hours, five cases were found in New York, as well as one in Colorado and another in Hawaii.
On Friday, more cases emerged, including one in Pennsylvania, another in Missouri, another in Utah, another in New Jersey and three in Maryland. Many, but not all, of the cases had been travel-related.
All of this adds to the urgency of working in the Omaha Laboratory, located behind closed doors in a research building at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Every day, researchers there extract RNA from 64 nasal swabs sent from across the state and direct that material through two machines that, after about 18 hours, produce a genetic sequence for each infection.
They focus on the cases with the highest risk: those involving large explosions or children or international travelers. The results, which are uploaded to a global database, tell them which variants are present in the condition and whether the individual cases are related to each other. When a New York Times reporter and photographer visited the lab on Thursday, the scientists had just finished sorting samples containing six Omicron cases, but had not yet examined the results.
If we have a group of people, like 10, 15, 20 people, one of them is discovered with Omicron. Do others have Omicron or not? If they have Omicron, how closely related are those Omicron viruses to each other? Are they the same? Dr. Abdalhamid said, explaining some of the questions he would try to answer when the variant appeared in his lab. Are they a clone, a group? Or more than one group?
That level of detail, largely unavailable prior to this pandemic, can then inform the response of public health officials.
It is amazing that they were able to do that because once upon a time all you really had to do was ask questions, said Dr. Lindsay Huse, director of health in Douglas County, Neb., Which includes Omaha. She added, it just helps us to be much more focused on the recommendations and mitigation efforts they were making.
Earlier this year, U.S. researchers were publishing sequences of several thousand virus samples each week, leaving the United States far behind other countries in their ability to identify and respond to variants. Since then, the sequence capacity has increased significantly, to about 80,000 virus samples per week and 14 percent of all PCR tests positive.
For the past few months, almost every specimen the researchers have examined has shown the highly transmissible Delta variant, which increased total cases in the South over the summer and is driving steady growth across much of the Midwest and Northeast.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know
It was kind of boring, honestly, because it was 100 percent Delta, said Richard Michelmore, a researcher at the University of California, Davis, who examines the coronavirus sample line in his area.
In recent days, as news spread about Omicron, Dr. Michelmore said his lab revived a program to take and examine samples from unserved populations. Although it is too early to know how dangerous Omicron is, Dr. Michelmore has little doubt he will soon be appearing in his lab.
It is a matter of when, said Dr. Michelmore. My prediction, we will probably have seen it by Christmas.
The introduction of Omicron comes at an uncertain moment in the fight against the virus in the country. Although infection and hospitalization rates remain much lower nationally than a year ago, before vaccines became available, some states in the Upper Midwest and Northeast are overloaded with the Delta variant and are enduring increases in worst case of pandemic.
Federal medical teams have been sent to strengthen staff at hospitals in Minnesota and Michigan. Case rates have risen to record levels in Vermont and New Hampshire. And in Nebraska, hospital officials held press conferences this week to issue warnings about limited capacity and prayers to be vaccinated.
It is serious: Our hospitals do not have resources at this point in terms of beds, said Dr. Huse, county health director.
It has been almost two years since the virus began appearing in the United States, including overseas travelers being quarantined on the same Omaha campus where six Omicron cases were discovered this week. Unlike then, Omicron has so far not brought an impetus to impose comprehensive blockages or restrictions in daily life. Instead, as Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said in a statement Friday after new state cases were announced, there is a sense that the coronavirus will be with us forever.
“Nebraska has maintained one of the lowest coronavirus death rates and has protected our hospital capacity, all without blockages, without mask mandates and without vaccine mandates,” Mr. Nebraska said in a statement. Ricketts, a Republican.
He vowed that these policies will continue.
Noah Weiland AND Apoorva Mandavilli contributed to reporting.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/03/us/coronavirus-omicron-sequencing.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]