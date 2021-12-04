As a lab in Nebraska I am following the spread of Omicron

As word spread on Thanksgiving Day for the discovery of Omicron in Africa, scientists in the United States walked away from their holiday weekends and began looking for clues as to whether the variant was here as well. They looked back through old samples of the virus to see if Omicron had spread silently. They took a closer look at the recent positive tests. They began studying Omicrons mutations so that they could detect it manually in the genetic code if their sequence software did not.

Experts say knowing where and how widely Omicron is circulating is the best way to understand and respond to the level of threat it poses. Scientists have expressed concern about Omicrons mutations and the impact they may have on the transmissibility, severity of the disease and the ability to circumvent previous immunity.

So far there is limited real-world data to confirm these concerns, but it is becoming increasingly clear that Omicron is already present in most of the United States. On Wednesday, scientists in California announced a case. Then on Thursday came an announcement in Minnesota about a person who came out positive after attending an anime congress in New York. Within hours, five cases were found in New York, as well as one in Colorado and another in Hawaii.

On Friday, more cases emerged, including one in Pennsylvania, another in Missouri, another in Utah, another in New Jersey and three in Maryland. Many, but not all, of the cases had been travel-related.

Updated December 3, 2021, 5:44 pm ET

All of this adds to the urgency of working in the Omaha Laboratory, located behind closed doors in a research building at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Every day, researchers there extract RNA from 64 nasal swabs sent from across the state and direct that material through two machines that, after about 18 hours, produce a genetic sequence for each infection.

They focus on the cases with the highest risk: those involving large explosions or children or international travelers. The results, which are uploaded to a global database, tell them which variants are present in the condition and whether the individual cases are related to each other. When a New York Times reporter and photographer visited the lab on Thursday, the scientists had just finished sorting samples containing six Omicron cases, but had not yet examined the results.