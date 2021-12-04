Christmas holiday in Norway Omicron spread is largest outside South Africa, authorities say





The spill occurred at a Christmas party on November 26 hosted by renewable energy company Scatec, which has operations in South Africa where the variant was first unveiled.

“This holiday has been a very pervasive event,” Preben Aavitsland, a senior physician at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, told Reuters by email.

“Our working hypothesis is that at least half of the 120 participants became infected with the Omicron variant during the holiday. This makes it, for the time being, the largest Omicron outbreak outside of South Africa.”

In addition to infected people at the party, Aavitsland said, two people living on the west coast of the country and two people in quarantine at Oslo airport have been confirmed as carriers of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The proliferation prompted the Norwegian government to reintroduce some nationwide restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. Across Europe, companies are canceling Christmas holiday plans due to the appearance of the Omicron variant. Party The first person in Oslo to confirm he was infected had attended the party, where at least one employee had just returned from South Africa. All those present were fully vaccinated and tested negative before the event. “Health authorities have confirmed 12 more cases of Omicron in Oslo following an explosion,” the city of Oslo said in a statement. “So far 13 Omicron cases have been confirmed after the sequence. More cases are expected.” Health authorities said the infected individuals so far showed mild symptoms, with no hospitalization. “It is still too early to say whether the clinical picture of the disease is different in Omicron infections than in Delta infections,” Aavitsland said. “None of the patients have severe symptoms; none have been hospitalized. However, this is not surprising given the young age of the participants.” Scatec said it had followed the authorities’ advice throughout the pandemic. He also said his focus was on caring for his employees and limiting the spread of the virus.

