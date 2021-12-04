France owns the great Emirates Rafale and the Caracal order





The UAE has signed a contract covering the purchase of 80 Dassault Rafale fighter jets. The deal was signed on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai on December 3 by Dassault chairman and CEO Eric Trappier and Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, CEO of the Tawazun Economic Council, which is responsible for security and defense purchases. The ceremony took place in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, who was visiting the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates. The deal is said to be worth $ 19 billion, with the first Rafales deliveries expected in 2027. The deal also includes the purchase of 12 Airbus Helicopters H225M Caracal helicopters. “Selling 80 Rafales in the UAE is a French success story,” Trappier said. “I am very proud and very happy as a result. I would like to thank the Emirati authorities for their renewed confidence in our aircraft. After Mirage 5 and Mirage 2000, this Rafale contract consolidates the strategic relationship between our two countries and the satisfaction of the Forces. Emirates Airlines, a long-term and demanding partner of our company. Trappier further commented that the order was “excellent news for France and its aeronautical industry, for the entire ecosystem of 400 companies, large and small, which contribute to Rafale”. Guaranteeing thousands of jobs in the sector, the UAE deal is the largest contract ever reached by the French fighter jet industry. The UAE Air Force and Air Defense will receive Rafale’s latest F4 standard, becoming the first export client to receive this version. Rafales is expected to replace the Mirage 2000-9s in the UAE AFAD service. Dassault was close to selling Rafale in the UAE a decade ago, but the deal with the 60 aircraft was considered “uncompetitive and unsuitable” and sales stalled in 2011, as did a subsequent attempt by the UK to sell the Eurofighter Typhoon to Emirates. The UAE AFAD instead chose to upgrade its existing Lockheed Martin F-16 and Mirage 2000-9 fleet. Following the Abraham Agreement between the US, Israel and the UAE, the UAE was approved by the US government to purchase 50 Lockheed Martin F-35As and an agreement was signed on January 27, 2021, on the last day of President Trump’s inauguration . . The Biden administration then “froze” the deal to review overseas arms deals and, while later stating its intention to move it forward, the sale remains stalled – for now – in the swamp of US policy, in part due to concerns over China’s Impact on the UAE and security guarantees on the F-35 system.

