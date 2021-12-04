The COVID rapid testing site opens at the LAX International Terminal – Pasadena Star News

International
A day after the first case confirmation of the COVID-19 Omicron variant circuit, a rapid test site opened at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, December 3, offering free but voluntary COVID tests for international passengers who come.
COVID testing at Tom Bradley International Terminal is offered strictly on a voluntary basis, as there is no federal requirement for incoming passengers to be tested.
“The federal government is strongly recommending that people be tested,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday. “We’ll have our health workers there, too, talking to people, making sure they understand the importance of testing. We’re using a rapid antigen test there, so people will be able to get the results. them before leaving the airport.
She added that anyone who turns out to be negative will be given a home testing kit so they can test themselves again three to five days later.
Health officials are making a renewed call for people to be tested for COVID if they show any symptoms, and also to do so if they have traveled during Thanksgiving or abroad or to countries with high rates of virus transmission.
“As we enter winter and face the Omicron variant, applying what we have learned over the last two years will make a big difference for friends and families preparing to gather for the holidays and the most vulnerable,” Ferrer said in a statement. statement on Friday. . “We are grateful to our partners for the encouraging trends, as at least 80% of people experiencing homelessness have received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and appreciate the ongoing efforts to improve coverage.”
The county Department of Public Health reported on Friday another drop in the rate of infections among the homeless, with only 44 new cases for the week ending Nov. 14, compared with 63 weeks in Oct. 11.
The new LAX testing facility opened on Friday amid growing concerns about the Omicron variant, which has led to a surprising increase in infections in South Africa. Just hours after announcing plans for the airport test facility Thursday, the county confirmed the first local case of the Omicron variant, which was identified as a “disturbing variant” by the World Health Organization last week and by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Disease Control and Prevention this week.
The variant was first discovered in South Africa and has now spread to dozens of other countries, and multiples. US states. The first case in the US was confirmed Wednesday in San Francisco.
Local patient Omicron confirmed that late Thursday afternoon is a Los Angeles county resident who returned to the area on Nov. 22 after traveling to South Africa via London. The infection was considered to be “most likely related to travel”. The unidentified patient is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has symptoms that are improving, health officials said. The person’s close contacts have all resulted negative for the virus.
It is still unclear whether the Omicron variant is more contagious than other forms of the virus, or whether it causes more serious illness or may circumvent the protection offered by current vaccines. But its rapid spread to South Africa has raised alarm, especially ahead of the winter holiday season and accompanying travel and gatherings.
The county on Friday reported another 17 deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 27,225.
Another 1,942 cases were reported, giving the county a total pandemic of 1,532,430. The average daily continuous rate of people who tested positive for the virus was 1% as of Friday.
According to state figures, there were 572 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County as of Friday, slightly more than 569 on Thursday. The number of those patients in intensive care was 145, from 152 the day before.
According to the latest county figures, out of more than 6.1 million people fully vaccinated in the county, 80,445 have tested positive, or about 1.32%. A total of 2680 vaccinated persons were hospitalized, at a rate of 0.044%, and 503 died, at a rate of 0.008%.
To date, 83% of county residents aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine and 74% are fully vaccinated. Of all eligible residents aged 5 years and older, 76% have received at least one dose and 68% are fully vaccinated.
Colored residents continue to have the lowest rate of vaccinations, with only 55% receiving at least one dose. The rate is 60% among Latinos, 73% among whites and 82% among Asians.
