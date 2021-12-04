Changes in international travel due to omicron





KANSAS CITY, Mo. As a new variant of COVID-19 spreads globally, a travel consultant in Kansas City, Missouri, said so far that he has not told any client to cancel their planned international vacation as long as they are vaccinated against COVID- 19. Mark Ebbitts, president i Shelton Travel Service, said he is in contact with clients regarding the Biden administration’s new restrictions on international travel due to the proliferation of the omicron variant. The Bidens Plan now requires international travelers to take a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of returning to the United States, instead of the previous 72-hour rule. This tighter testing schedule provides an increased degree of protection as scientists continue to research the omicron variant, Biden said. Ebbitts explained that most foreign resorts have COVID-19 testing in place. He advises travelers not to wait to do that required test at the airport a few hours before their flight to the United States. You have to think about these planes carrying 200-250 people that all come back to the US and everyone needs a test that day. A place like Cancun that can really extend that testing line a lot, Ebbitts said. Throughout the pandemic, Ebbitts has been advising clients to purchase travel insurance. He said about 90% of people now do so, when only about 50% chose coverage before the pandemic. Whether you take Covid, whether you just fall, slide on the ice and break a leg, you want to have that ability to turn your money around to reuse it at a later time, Ebbitts said. He warned that most insurance policies will not pay your expenses for reasons of change of mind, which means if you are more afraid of Covid and change your mind about the trip, you are not entitled to a refund. Some countries require evidence of medical insurance, Ebbitts said. If you contract COVID-19 in that foreign country, they want to know that you have insurance to cover medical expenses. Many of Ebbitts clients have gone on cruises, which have strong pre- and in-cruise testing policies. All airports and bus and train stations will continue to impose masked mandates until March under the new presidents’ plan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kshb.com/news/coronavirus/changes-to-international-travel-because-of-omicron The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos