New version of COVID-19 Omicron could pose an international threat | tidings

Researchers and public health staff unveiled a new variant of COVID-19 last week, now called Omicron, which could present new challenges worldwide during the holiday season. Omicrons properties are still being researched to determine its potential for harm, but it has already been labeled as a disturbing variant by various health organizations and is predicted to have a very high global risk.

According to World Health Organization, Omicron has a large number of mutations, some of which the WHO considers disturbing. Mutations in the virus can lead to symptoms different from those typical of COVID-19, higher rates of transmission between individuals, or higher difficulty in treating symptoms. The organization also said there may be an increased risk of re-infection from Omicron based on preliminary evidence.

Dr. Kip Thompson is an Associate Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Missouri State University.

When talking about a virus, there are pathogens (factors) and virulence to consider, Thompson said. Pathogens affect how well a virus can cause disease and how easily it can infect you. Virulence affects the state of the disease you may have: mild, severe, etc.

Thompson said these terms are often overlooked or misused, but he finds them useful in describing how Omicron might manifest; pathogenic factors may increase while virulent factors decrease or vice versa.

Thompson also said that so far the Omicron variant appears to be more transmissible as seen in the positive test numbers in South Africa, which have grown steadily in recent weeks from 200 new cases per day to thousands of cases. new per day.

Reports say that most outbreaks of the disease from the variant so far have been mild; one of the most common symptoms has been fatigue. Thompson said new groups of symptoms may appear as colder: fever, cough and chills, but without losing the patient’s taste or smell, which can lead to more people not being tested and spreading unconsciously. virus.

The variant was thought to have originated in South Africa and was marked in the country on November 24th. Dutch health authorities announced on November 30 that health professionals had found instances of the variant within the Netherlands that preceded those detected in South Africa, implying that the virus may have spread internationally for weeks before its initial announcement.

However, as a result of the Omicrons’ original discovery in South Africa, many countries including the United States, the Netherlands and Canada have imposed travel bans in South Africa and surrounding African countries. Israel, Japan and Morocco have temporarily suspended all international travel to these countries in an effort to protect their inhabitants from the new species. These restrictions have faced widespread reaction, including from the World Health Organization, noting that travel restrictions in these countries could increase stress for their residents and set a precedent for separation.

Omicron cases have been detected in nearly 20 countries, including the United States, since December 1, the Netherlands, Australia and the United Kingdom. The WHO has recommended that countries around the world begin to increase their medical capacity and public health resources to calculate a potential increase in COVID-19 cases.

Kendra Findley, administrator for community health and epidemiology at the Springfield-Greene County Department of Health, says she is concerned about how Omicron could affect the community, especially with lower camouflage rates in recent months and low areas. vaccination rate is only 49%.

The Delta variant, when it really hit our population was really hard, it was definitely a strain on our public health system, but even more so on our healthcare workers and so memory is still at the top of our minds, Findley said. . There is a concern for another possible increase in the disease.

However, Findley said that despite pandemic fatigue in general, local health centers will be prepared for a possible increase in cases due to Omicron.

We have no choice but to do our best to protect the community that Springfield is my family, Findley said. My heart goes out to our healthcare workers because they are in the front line, they are already exhausted and now there is a new variant unfortunately, this is not the first wave (of COVID-19) we have seen, but this also makes us better prepared to fight Omicron.

We were already using the CDC’s random genomic surveillance program and a local Missouri Wastewater Surveillance Program to identify Omicron cases, but we were working to identify more methods to make sure we could we recognize new cases as they grow.

Miranda Bess, an elderly woman studying Fashion Trade at MSU, says she will start taking extra precautions to protect herself against Omicron now that he has entered the United States.

I think I’m very confident in how I’m responding to COVID, I wear my mask often, I’m vaccinated with a booster vaccine and I only go out in crowded places occasionally, but I think I’ll start trying t ‘I limit those exits more, Bess said. I do not want to be vulnerable in places where I will not often wear my mask, such as restaurants.

Findley and Thompson both advise the public to continue to follow public health guidelines during the upcoming holiday season and to ensure that individual families are protected before any kind of holiday.

Findley advocated for more people to be vaccinated even though the vaccine does not completely prevent the possibility of disease or offer complete protection against transmission. She also mentioned the recent use of the city incentive programs as one of the main ways the health department is trying to increase the number of local vaccinations.

Individuals can work to protect themselves against the virus by wearing masks or double masks, distancing themselves from others by at least six feet, disinfecting commonly used surfaces, increasing the frequency of hand washing, avoiding crowded spaces and being vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines are approved for all people 18 years of age and older, Pfizer vaccines are approved for those 5 years of age and older, and booster vaccines are recommended for those 18 years of age and older. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after complete vaccination for six months.

Students and staff can sign up for immunization appointments at Magers Health and Wellness Center calling (417) 836-4000 or stop near the meeting table in the building.

