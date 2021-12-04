



(LR): Maged Hassan 25, Iyad Ait Hou 22 and Abubakr El Sobky 23 finished in the top four in the Second US University Arab Debate Championship. The three students on the Arab Debate team at Connecticut Colleges, none of whom had ever participated in a formal debate competition before, did not expect to pass the preliminary rounds of the Second Debate Championship at U.S. Universities. After all, there were more than 40 teams representing 34 of the most prestigious universities in the US at the QatarDebate event, hosted by the University of Chicago in mid-November. Maged Hassan 25, Iyad Ait Hou 22 and Abubakr El Sobky 23 were proud of how they had performed in the first two days of the tournament, winning three of the four preliminary debates. But they were just enjoying the Arabic Field practice experience and the opportunity to connect with other Arabic-speaking people from all over the country. Subsequently, the semifinalist teams, all of which automatically qualify to participate in the international championship in Doha, Qatar, in the spring of 2022, were announced with the school school logos appearing on the big screen of the countries: Harvard, Georgetown, Duke and Connecticut College. Announcing our team as one of the semifinalists was undoubtedly surprising but exciting, said El Sobky, a computational biology and bioinformatics specialist and self-designed researcher at the Conns Holleran Center for Community Action and Public Policy. Adds emotion: In addition to team awards, the competition awards medals to the top 10 speakers out of 150 participants, selected based on multiple criteria, including language clarity, argument conciseness and intonation. El Sobky was awarded the 8th place medal. Hasani, a freshman hoping to create a large education administration, joined the team after hearing about the competition from a high school classmate. QatarDebate assigns a professional coach to each team to help them prepare for the championship. None of us have debated before and we did not know much about the structure of the competition, Hassan said. Our coach, Meriem Talbi, has been very supportive during the preparation of the event. We had endless magnification meetings discussing debate strategies and techniques, practicing simulation rounds and analyzing [recordings]. While the team was surprised to qualify for the final in their first attempt, Hassan admits that Talbi knew the three were strong contenders based on their ability to make strong arguments, to present relevant evidence, for to debate fluently and to disqualify opposing arguments. Hassan, El Sobky and Ait Hou, a dual economics and math specialist and researcher at the Toor Cummings Center for International Studies and Liberal Arts, are now working with Talbin to prepare for the final. The team is continuing our weekly practice meetings with our coach to pass on knowledge from the event, learn from our mistakes and strengthen our strategies, Hassan said. The group will travel to Qatar in March to compete with qualifying teams from universities around the world.

