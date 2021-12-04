International
What you need to know about new US air travel testing requirements
Are you planning to fly to the US soon? Be prepared for stricter testing requirements.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isshortening the test window all international air travelers should have a coronavirus test before departure from three days to one. Previously, only unvaccinated travelers had to take a test no more than one day before the trip.
The reduced deadline is intended to “provide fewer opportunities to develop infection with the omicron variant prior to arrival in the United States.” according to the updated order of the CDC.
U.S. Airlines has been asked to gather tracking information for incoming international travelers and send it to the CDC “on request” as of Nov. 8, when the country approved a new set of international travel restrictions.
The information collected includes names, addresses, telephone numbers, emails and dates of birth.
Here’s what international travelers need to know about the new testing requirements:
When do the new rules take effect?
The new rules take effect Monday at 12:01 EST and apply to all air passengers aged 2 and over flying to the U.S. from a foreign county, regardless of vaccination status or nationality. Travelers who can show evidence that they have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 90 days are excluded.
What kind of test can I do to fly to the US?
Travelers should take a viral test, which includes antigen tests and nucleic acid amplification tests such as:
- reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests.
- Isothermal amplification tests (RT-LAMP) mediated by reverse transcription cycle
- transcription-mediated amplification tests (TMA).
- nike enzyme amplification reaction (NEAR) tests.
- Helix-dependent amplification (HDA) tests.
The tests must be authorized for use at the place where they were administered. Certain fast and home tests are accepted, According to the CDC.
Why is the order one day and not 24 hours?
The one-day period offers more flexibility than a 24-hour time limit and allows passengers to take a test at any time one day before departure. For example, passengers with a flight at 17:00 on Friday can board with a negative test taken at 8 on Thursday morning. .
Do I have to take another test upon arrival?
CDC recommendsall incoming air passengers receive another viral test three to five days after arrival and say unvaccinated passengers should be quarantined for seven days after travel.
Do I have to wear a mask on the plane?
Yes. The federal mandate of masks, which requires passengers to disguise themselves on planes, trains, buses and at airports and train stations, was extends until March 18.
Travelers who refuse to wear masks may face fines ranging from a minimum of $ 500 to $ 3,000 for repeat offenders, although the mandate provides for exemptions for travelers under the age of 2 and people with certain disabilities.
Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz.
