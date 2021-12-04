



As they prepare to pursue their dreams after graduation, the Program in International and Comparative Studies would like to celebrate some of our seniors graduating. This week, meet Paulina Buchta. Cake is a senior student at PICS studying security, norms and international cooperation, as well as pursuing a second and third major in political science and Polish with a minor in business. A Polish immigrant girl, Buchta jokingly considers herself an unofficial diplomat in the United States. Since childhood, she has always had an interest in foreign relations between the US and Eastern Europe. The desire to help people attracted Buchta to medicine, but from university, Buchta thought, I knew I was not passionate about it. Meanwhile, her passion for international studies had not diminished: I realized that it’s worth pursuing what you want to do. It has been what I have loved since I was a child. Buchta added that helping people should not be just in a medical setting, there are many other ways to do this like diplomacy. In her ambitious academic course load – three degrees, a minor and an honorary thesis, Buchta noted that all parts have just fallen into place [that way]. Buchta sees her international studies as her academic core, offering an interdisciplinary perspective while her business classes offered more technical skills. The result is an umbrella of opportunity that allows Buchta to be as flexible in life as she is in her studies. This past summer, Buchta found an unexpected but welcome opportunity in a virtual practice with NBC. It was super random, I never thought I would do it. [find myself] in journalism, said Buchta. She had initially hoped to find herself working with the State Department. When those plans failed, Buchta avoided defeat and continued to apply to a range of positions, including NBC. Buchta spent her time working on consumer investigative reporting, researching and presenting stories of interest. Two lines and a winning marketing campaign helped Buchta gain her lines in journalism. When asked if he was bitten by the writing defect, Buchta answered with a confident Yes! It was a blessing in disguise and brought me here where I am now, Buchta reflected. For Buchtas’s diplomatic dreams, the second time turned out to be charm Her application for the fall internship program at the State Department was a success. Now, she works with the US Embassy in Poland, completing Polish-English translations for a US foreign relations officer. In addition to her internship at the State Department, Buchta is completing an honorary thesis focused on the media response to Covid-19 in Poland and the Czech Republic. Her experience of studying abroad in Poland along with her attack on the news media with NBC have inspired her thesis. For the future, Buchta said, I’m trying to keep an open mind. Given the opportunity, she wants to continue her work with the State Department or delve deeper into journalism. Postgraduate school, postgraduate work everything is on the table. Right now, I’m just trying to see where life leads me. Buchta added with a smile, I know I will end up where I belong, even if it will take a little longer to get there. In his spare time Buchta likes to travel almost as much as he likes plan Travel. Ann Arbor, too, offers little emotion – Her recommendation? A walk along the main road and a delicious meal at Jerusalem Garden. To her fellow students, Buchta offered the same advice she applies in her life: Keep an open mind and you will not miss what is meant for you.

