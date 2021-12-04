3 years sentence for the driver who killed 3 Kamloops international students





The man behind the wheel in an accident that killed three Nigerian youths and injured a fourth in Kamloops two years ago has been sentenced to three years in prison. The BC Prosecution Service said Friday that Reid McKnight, who is a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist, pleaded guilty to two dangerous directions that caused his death and did not stay at the scene of an accident. He was also sentenced to a three-year driving ban and a 10-year firearms ban. The collision occurred around 1:40 a.m. on November 3, 2019, on 1st Avenue and Battle Street. Police arrived to find four victims in a dodge charger, while the driver of the van that had hit them had escaped. Read more: Kamloops hits and runs away: The driver speeded through the stop sign, police say The story goes down the ad Daniel Okocha, 22, and Feyisola (David) Adebowale, 27, died at the scene, while Oluwatosin (KelviN) Adeojo, 30, died more than a week later in hospital. A fourth person was seriously injured.















All four victims were students or alumni of Thompson Rivers University’s international program. Trends Canadians will need a day of COVID-19 testing before flying to the United States: officials

Fly to the United States? New testing rules for COVID-19 start Monday Police said earlier that the truck driver had speedily passed through a stop sign. Read more: ‘Still in shock’: 3 victims hit by Kamloops are remembered as friends seek justice “This was an extremely tragic event for the Kamloops community, especially for the TRU student body and its Nigerian population,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. said Sydney Lecky in a press release.















“While we know that nothing can undo what was lost in the lives of these people, or repair the grief and pain suffered as a result, we hope that today’s outcome will bring some comfort to the families, friends and community of the victims. . The story goes down the ad Read more: Army reservist, Afghan veteran charged in Kamloops with triple fatal blow McKnight had served as a member of the Rocky Mountain Rangers, a unit of infantry reserve soldiers within the 39th Canadian Brigade Group. When he joined the CAF as a soldier in 2007, McKnight served with Princess Patricia’s First Canadian Light Infantry Battalion in Edmonton, a combat unit equipped with light armored vehicles. He served in Afghanistan between September 2009 and May 2010. Police said the four young victims were using a designated driver to go home safely after an evening. with folder by Kirsten Robinson © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

