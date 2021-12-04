The International Finance Forum publishes the 2021 Global Finance and Development Report





GUANGZHOU, China, December 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – International Finance Forum (IFF) published today Global Finance and Development Report 2021 (GFDR) AND Global Green Finance Development Index (GGFDI) along with the ranking of places. “This is the first year that the IFF is publishing the GFDR report and it will be published annually during the future IFF Global Summit,” introduced Zhuang Juzhong, IFF Chief Economist and former Deputy Chief Economist of the Asian Development Bank. “The report aims to provide an annual assessment of global economic trends and prospects, financial development and innovation, as well as address long-term challenges and policy issues based on transnational data, and ultimately, promote international discussion and cooperation.” added Zhuang. The GFDR consists of three chapters: Chapter 1: Global economic outlook, policy risks and priorities. This chapter provides the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and recent global economic development, and assesses the economic outlook, risks and policy priorities. It encourages the global community to work together to accelerate the spread of vaccination and eliminate vaccine inequality, to ensure a smooth monetary policy transition, to end trade tensions, to promote green recovery and to support low-income countries. Chapter 2: Global green finance development index and ranking of countries. This chapter focuses on the latest global developments in green finance and introduces the GGFDI with country rankings. Developed jointly by IFF and Central University of Finance and Economics at China, GGFDI applies a quantitative measure of progress in the development of green finance nationwide and focuses on three areas: policy and strategy, product and market and international cooperation. GGFDI also offers rankings in the development of green finance of the 55 largest economies in the world by the end of 2020. Chapter 3: Roadmap for global carbon neutrality and of China actions. This chapter examines and evaluates the measures for the transformation of global energy systems and industrial sectors, and the policy measures required to achieve the 2C and 1.5C climate targets set out in the Paris Agreement. He also summarizes of China technical solutions and policy options for achieving dual carbon goals. With the launch of GFDR and GGFDI, the IFF is encouraging more global policy discussions on the need to end the pandemic, reduce the risks to global economic recovery, promote green investment, combat climate change, and make development more inclusive and sustainable. For the full report, please visit: http://iff.org.cn/uploads/2021GAM/GFAD-report20211202.pdf SOURCE International Finance Forum (IFF)

