Edmonton International Airport to use drones to deliver commercial freight packages – Edmonton





Called a major step forward in modernizing supply chains, Edmonton International Airport will soon use drones to deliver cargo packages. In the Canadian launch, the EIA used a Sparrow drone from Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) to fly from the airport to a location in Leduc County. Read more: Toronto Hospital Network, Quebec company behind the world's first drone lung delivery This was the first time an operation like this was approved by Nav Canada. Airspace around all airports is very limited for security reasons and drone activity is prohibited without proper authorization. The airport said he and the DDC spent months working to establish new approvals and security procedures to enable these types of operations.















1:49

Edmonton Airport will become the testing ground for drone shipment service





Edmonton Airport will become a testing ground for drone delivery service on October 29, 2019

The EIA said the Sparrow drone would soon ship commercial freight packages on behalf of Ziing Final Mile and Apple Express customers, with Air Canada Cargo operating as the official agent for DDC. The story goes down the ad “Drone operations at airports will play a vital role in the future of cargo connectivity,” said Air Canada Cargo Vice President Jason Berry. Read more: The Edmonton drone incident 1 of 130 views reported by pilots last year The airport believes this could be the next step in delivering things like medical products and sensitive cargo to both populated areas like Edmonton, as well as to remote, indigenous and northern communities. Trends Canadians 18+ should be offered COVID-19 booster 6 months after second stroke: NACI

COVID-19 baby dilemma: Why Canadians are rethinking parenting in 2021 The airport also believes that drones can also be used in the final kilometers of certain journeys, to help reduce vehicle traffic and emissions. “At EIA our mandate is to support economic growth and diversification in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region,” said Myron Keehn, Vice President of Air Service and Business Development at EIA. “Our national leadership in integrating drone technologies into an airport is giving birth to a new sector in drone logistics. The integration of these sustainable technologies is the precursor to enabling advanced air mobility and lowers barriers to the movement of goods and, in the future, people. Read more: It’s a bird… it’s an airplane… It’s going to be a drone that looks like a bird at Edmonton Airport The airport held a demonstration for members of the media on Friday morning, showing the drone and how packages are stored. The story goes down the ad “We are entering a unique time in the history of transportation as we move towards a future that suggests a whole new landscape of opportunities for the global supply chain,” added DDC President and CEO Michael Zahra. The EIA said residents and drivers near the airport could see the Sparrow drone flying across the QEII motorway in the coming months, traveling between the airport and the landing site in Leduc County. 15 The EIA demonstrated how it would use a drone to deliver commercial goods packages. Friday, December 3, 2021.

Global News

Global News

Global News

Global News

Global News

