The city of Abbotsford BC lifts the evacuation order to the north of Sumas Prairie – BC
The city of Abbotsford has lifted the evacuation order for the northern Prairie Sumas area, taking effect immediately, Mayor Henry Brown announced on Friday.
That means people may start returning to their homes, Brown said, but he warned that for many residents returning will not be easy.
Some homes may not be habitable, he said, though I do not know how many.
Abbotsford ‘Homecoming’ plan for flood evacuators unveiled
Brown said he knows people are worried about returning as water levels in the region fell by about 12 inches in the last 24 hours due to drier weather.
The city launched its “Homecoming” plan on Friday with the northern area being the first region allowed home.
Other areas in the south, center and bottom of the lake remain under evacuation orders and those residents will be allowed home when the waters recede, Brown said.
The goal is to get as many people back home as possible, he added.
Floods BC: Landslide badly damaged by landslide near Mission
Floods BC Drier and colder weather helps reduce waterlogging and road repairs continue
Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said at a news conference Thursday that drier weather will be critical for the removal of animal carcasses that died from the floods.
We know that at this point there are 628,000 reported dead birds, 420 dead dairy cattle and about 12,000 pigs, she said.
And it is also worth mentioning, there are (are) 110 beehives that have been submerged in water.
It is not yet known how many bees may have died from the floods.
There was some better news on Friday, that only two percent of the annual turkey production was lost in the province and 98 percent of the cows in the Sumas Prairie region survived the floods.
Livestock deaths in the Fraser Valley
Water levels are still over five feet deep in some areas and the damage now has to be assessed not only for hundreds of homeowners but also for the farming community, with their livelihoods online and livestock lost which has been extremely difficult to be processed. .
“They do not want to think about those numbers, they do not want to hear those numbers, they are too focused to move forward,” Popham said Friday morning. “They have a lot of work to do cleaning up now and every time they hear those numbers, it takes them a little bit back.”
Full recovery is still underway, she added.
“How do you rebuild barns? There’s a lot of lost equipment, which insurance package covers lost equipment, for example,” Popham said.
“And we want to make sure we catch all of that.”
The city of Abbotsford is also focusing on doing what it needs to do to move forward.
