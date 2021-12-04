Canada is one step closer to stopping conversion therapy





This week there was a sudden turn of events in Parliament that was very unusual, if not unprecedented. Conservatives shocked political analysts by fully embracing a polarizing bill that shortly before the election had been strongly opposed by the majority. Some conservatives even embraced opposition members after voting unanimously yes.

Before the election, the conservative opposition had returned a bill banning conversion therapy, a discredited practice that aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender expression, in one of the most controversial acts of legislation in Parliament. Sixty-two Conservatives voted against, while Erin OToole, the party leader, and 50 other Conservatives voted in favor. The legislation died when Parliament was dissolved with the election call in August. But this week the government tried again and introduced a new bill with some additional protections to prevent conversion therapy attempts.

Then came the sudden turn. Rob Moore, a Conservative from New Brunswick, stood up Wednesday afternoon and proposed a motion to quickly pursue the bill and send it directly to the Senate. I was completely surprised when this happened, Jonathan Malloy, told me a professor of political science at Carleton University in Ottawa. This was something the House had shared before and for which we expected it to be shared again and then did not. Exactly what happened within the conservative group before Mr. Moore to file his motion is not public. But Professor Malloy said the rare moment of parliamentary unity that followed could mark an important milestone in Mr OTooles’s political career.

In moments during and after the election, Mr OToole has struggled to establish his position on issues such as LGBTQ rights with those of his party’s social conservatives. This has led to some reversals of policies and compromises that did not satisfy either the social conservatives within the party or the people who might consider voting conservative but who are not social conservatives. Recently Mr. OToole has been criticized for personally favoring vaccination, but also for refusing to approve compulsory vaccination, even for members of his party in Parliament.

Another protracted battle over conversion therapy legislation, Professor Malloy said, would have allowed the Liberals to suggest to voters that despite Mr. OTooles’s personal positions, the Conservatives are led by the conservative social wing of their party. For him to apparently reach some sort of agreement within the party, that’s something quite, said Professor Malloy. There is no guarantee that conversion therapy bills, fast travel through the House of Commons will be repeated in the Senate. Mr OTooles’s influence on conservative senators is uncertain. Last month, Mr. OToole removed Denise Batters, a senator from Saskatchewan, by the national conservative group, after it launched a petition to remove him as party chairman. But Senate parliamentary groups challenged Mr. OToole and Mrs. Batters continues to stand as a conservative. Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus’s decision not to allow anyone to sit as a liberal in the Senate leaves his party without an official vote in the Senate, posing another potential obstacle to legislation. And the fantastic day of the House of Commons, as described by David Lametti, the Minister of Justice, is unlikely to reflect the tone of the rest of this Parliament. Shortly before the opening of this session, Mr. OToole appointed Pierre Poilievre, the most militant rhetorical member of the Conservatives, as a critic of party finances. Conservatives have also identified inflation and rising federal deficits due to spending on pandemic support as their main points of attack against the Liberals, meaning that fans of an overheated parliament and party speeches are unlikely to be disappointed.

I’m back from the interior of British Columbia, where swollen rivers have devastated communities. My full report, illustrated with powerful photos by Ian Willms, can be found here. From the many conversations I had with the people there, one remark still remains to me. I would never have thought it would be as bad as this, Denise Cook, who had returned to her hometown, Princeton, as a cleaning volunteer, told me. This is bad. People who sit at home seeing this, have no idea.

Turner Sports is new to hockey and has brought Wayne Gretzky and Paul Bissonnette, along with Anson Carter and Rick Tocchet, to analyze the game for American viewers. It’s a learning experience for anyone interested, but the group has found a chemistry no different from that of a hockey team, writes Jonathan Abrams, a sports reporter for The Times.

Peloton, the fitness company, has entered the clothing business with products that include Strappy bras. This led to a patent infringement lawsuit by Vancouver-based Lululemon.

Workers at three factories in Winnipeg owned by Canada Goose, the luxury park maker, voted overwhelmingly for the union, reports Noam Scheiber, a work reporter for The Times. This year there were allegations that Canada Goose had disciplined two workers who identified themselves as union supporters. But the union said the company had given up anti-union efforts in recent weeks.

As the Arctic melts, killer whales have found new hunting ground. Born in Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported for Canada to the New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten. how are we

I could hardly wish to have your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to [email protected] Do you like this email?

Tell your friends and let them know that they can register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/03/world/canada/parliament-conversion-therapy-ban.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos