‘Vivacious’ Alexandra Stemp, 8, identified as girl killed in Riverside Drive crash

Eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp is remembered as a brilliant little girl whose loss has devastated her family and friends.

Alexandra died from her injuries in an accident Tuesday night on Riverside Drive, west of Wonderland Road. The collision injured nine other pedestrians.

“Our daughter, Alexandra, was a brilliant and lively little girl with an extraordinary sense of humor. “She was a talented artist who loved her big brother with all her heart,” the child’s parents told CBC News in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to Brownie leaders and other girls / parent volunteers who are still recovering from their injuries. There is no doubt that the emotional scars from Tuesday night’s events will take much longer to heal. than any physical injury suffered. “

A memorial to the children injured in Tuesday night’s crash on Riverside Drive in London, Ont., Is growing. (Kate Dubinski / CBC)

The family feels the love and support of the community, they said.

“We would like to thank all those who helped at the scene; congratulations on your heroism. We also thank the police and emergency personnel for their help. To the LHSC staff, you are heroes as well. Your compassionate care for our daughter and family ours will never be forgotten. “

Alexandra was a student at Westmount Public School, where a note was sent home with the children on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the Westmount Public School community, we extend our deepest condolences to the Stemp family,” the principal wrote in her message. “We know this loss can affect students in different ways. If you do not adjust, please share this information with your child (s).”

School board traumatic event response team members are available at the school for staff and students, and a guide on how to talk to children about trauma was sent home to parents.

Alexandra was killed when a driver heading west on Riverside Drive hit a vehicle stopped at a red light on Wonderland Road on Tuesday just before 7 p.m. , including a number of Guide girls.

An 8-year-old girl lost her life, the girl guides among pedestrians, collides and is injured in London, Ont.

Many people were taken to hospital with minor to severe injuries.

A 76-year-old woman was driving the vehicle involved in the collision. She was not taken to hospital. She declined to comment when contacted by CBC News.

So far, police have not released any charges. Police have also said the collision does not appear to be a deliberate act and that the accident will take several weeks to be investigated.

The municipality turns blue

People have expressed their condolences to the Stemp family by lighting blue candles on social media, a symbol of friendship and unity for Girl Guides around the world.

London Mayor Ed Holder said London City buildings would be illuminated in blue throughout the weekend in memory of Alexandra Stemp.

The City of London lit up in blue, a symbol of friendship and unity for Girl Guides. (Allison Devereaux / CBC)

“While we pay tribute to the young girl and grieve for her family, I urge Londoners to keep in mind those who continue to recover in hospital,” Holder said in a statement. “Londoners who want to join in this tribute can safely light a blue candle on their porch, or hang something blue on their windows.”

Canada Life Building in central London, Ont. (Allison Devereaux / CBC)

“As I have said very often lately, we are not just a city, we are family. Family grieves together. And family heals together.”