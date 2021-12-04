Emmanuel Macron accused of trying to rehabilitate Mohammed bin Salman | Emmanuel Macron

Human rights groups have criticized Emmanuel Macron’s planned meeting with Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, which will mark the first public face-to-face meeting of a major Western leader with the crown prince since his assassination. sponsored by the state of journalist Jamal. Khashoggi.

For three years since the 2018 assassination, Western heads of state have avoided direct one-on-one meetings with the crown prince in the kingdom. The American president, Joe Biden, has even avoided talking to the next king in what is widely seen as an attempt to circumvent the legitimacy of the de facto ruler.

But Macrons’s move suggests that at least one major Western leader is ready to formally re-establish ties with the Crown Prince directly, less than a year after US intelligence agencies released a report saying they believed Prince Mohammed had approved of the assassination. Khashoggi.

Whatever strategic interest France has in Saudi Arabia, nothing can justify their legitimacy of a ruler who kills journalists, threatens activists, imprisons women human rights defenders, massacres Yemeni civilians, and deceives the international community. Macron downsizes himself and his country as he bends in partnership with MBS, said Agns Callamard, a French national who serves as Amnesty International’s secretary general.

After Macron was accused of trying to rehabilitate Prince Mohammed, his office defended the meeting, telling reporters that Saudi Arabia was a major player in the region and stressing that France would have a demanding dialogue with the kingdom.

The lyse palace said the meeting in Jeddah was in no way intended to turn the crown prince into the saddle. Instead, it was part of Macron’s long-term strategy since his election that France contributed to stability in the region and that the country was presenting itself as a balancing force in strengthening dialogue between the Mediterranean countries in the Persian Gulf.

Bruce Riedel, a senior fellow at the Brookings Intelligence Project, who officially served as a CIA analyst with a focus on Saudi Arabia, called the meeting a French stamp of approval for the MBS and its war in Yemen.

Any image of Western disapproval of Saudi behavior in Yemen has now been removed. It is an extraordinary statement of French betrayal of the Yemeni people, he said.

He noted a recent UN report showing that some 400,000 children were at risk of starvation in the midst of the conflict in Yemen, which Riedel said was a catastrophe that was largely decided by Prince Mohammed himself.

News of the Macrons meeting coincided with a new attempt by the Biden administration to contact Saudi Arabia as it sought to persuade the kingdom to increase oil production.

In a statement, the National Security Council revealed that three senior US officials had traveled to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar to discuss economic issues and areas where the US could partner to invest in the future of clean energy and find ways to collaborate further to build a 21st century Clean Energy Architecture.

Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco is considered one of the world’s largest contributors to CO2.

U.S. officials said Biden was not expected to have a conversation with Prince Mohammed, despite contacts.

The Biden administration’s relationship with the kingdom is under close scrutiny in the US Congress, where Democrats and Republicans have expressed deep disapproval of the kingdom and called on the US to end all arms sales to the Saudis.

Human Rights Watch criticized French arms sales in the region and said Macron should speak out against human rights abuses during his visit to the Persian Gulf, which begins on Friday and will take place in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

In a statement, Human Rights Watch said: Macron must address the brutal assassination of Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Silence on these issues would equate to turning a blind eye to serious human rights violations.