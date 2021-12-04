The man in Italy tries to be vaccinated with a fake arm





On Thursday morning at a vaccination center in Biella, Italy, a veteran nurse was confronted with something she had never seen before. The nurse, Filippa Bua, was preparing to give a man a dose of vaccine against Covid when he realized that the small part of the arm he offered in a gap between his sweatshirt and his blouse looked much pinker than his face. When he touched it, he realized what was wrong. Rubber foam, said Ms. Bua, 59. It was made of rubber foam. Nurse Filippa Bua at a vaccination center in Biella, Italy, on Friday. Credit … Margherita Borello / ASL Biella The man, whose identity was not disclosed for privacy reasons, was wearing a thick rubber-covered theatrical corset, to which two foam wings were glued, according to Ms. Bua. She added that it was done quite well. His goal, she said, was to get a vaccination certificate, enabling him to go to work without actually getting the vaccine.

The strategy was the latest and perhaps most original episode of vaccine evasion in the war between the Italian government and the country’s faction against the vaccine. Italy seems to be less skeptical of vaccines than other European countries, but, apparently, some in that camp are very determined. About 13 percent of Italy’s adult population has not received any injections and cases have increased since mid-October.

The country has adopted several measures to push skeptics to get a vaccine. She became the first in Europe to mandate vaccinations for healthcare workers, then asked people to get a health certificate, or Green Pass, to participate in many social activities and go to work.

Last week, Italy announced that people would need proof of vaccination to sit inside bars and restaurants and demanded the same test from all hospital staff, teachers and law enforcement officers. But those who fought vaccination became more creative. There were reports in the Telegram and anti-vaccination doctors’ groups about the marketing of fake health bills, who injected salt into their patients instead of the vaccine, so that they could get a certificate. However, trying to get vaccinated with a fake arm is probably the most daring scheme that has emerged. Ms. Bua said that after the extension of vaccination requirements, more patients have applied for the first vaccines, although most are dragging their feet. Some asked him to inject them quickly, some cried and some cursed the government or their children for forcing them into the vaccination line. The man armed with the foam, on the contrary, was pleasant and calm, she said, though her reaction was anything but. It was so humiliating, Ms. Bua said, thinking a nurse could not tell the difference between rubber foam and leather. Health authorities reported the incident to police. Alberto Cirio, president of the Piedmont region where Biella is located, said the episode was of great gravity, unacceptable given the sacrifice our community is enduring because of the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/03/world/italy-vaccine-fake-arm.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos