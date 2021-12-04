About $ 10 million will be poured into the region as the California International Marathon kicks off this weekend





SACRAMENTO, California (KTXL) The California International Marathon returns to the Sacramento region this weekend a year after the race was canceled due to a pandemic. His return is great news for thousands of runners and businesses in the Sacramento area. Officials said they expect $ 10 million to be poured into the region, with some of it already spent. Energy transmits you. If you are with a lot of people, you do not even feel the pain, said Abner Gama. The CIM road closure begins ahead of Sunday’s #ComebackYear race

For Gamma, CIM is about participating in his hometown event, but also a little about collecting another medal. It was disappointing, Gamma told FOX40. We did not receive any medals. I wanted consecutive medals. Kevin Leimquhler explains that racing is about competition for him and the nerves that come with it. Just today I started to feel like my heart was pounding. Like, Oh, I have a race coming up. So it’s exciting, Leimquhler said. About 10,000 runners are expected to participate in the CIM. Those coming from the area are the ones who are likely to bring millions to the region. The fact that it happens in December, is a big deal. Usually, there are no big conventions or events like this in December, so it’s a help for Sacramento to be able to host it, said Sacramento Visit President and CEO Mike Testa. A big reason why this marathon makes the city of Sacramento and businesses so much money is because those coming from the area will stay for a few nights. About 7,500 hotel rooms are reserved for this event alone. Testa said the cash flow in the area goes beyond the need for just one place to stay. The obvious benefit are the hotel rooms. People stay in hotels, but also eat all their meals outside. They are shopping, and I always tell people to think about what they spend their money on when you are out of town. This is exactly what is happening with CIM. Everything they need to go out and buy, including equipment. Sometimes people do not always bring what they need. There are many places that benefit, from restaurants to hotels to retail, Testa explained. One of the reasons CIM is so popular is because it is an official qualifying event for the Boston Marathon.



