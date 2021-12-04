Meet Henkel employees making a difference





Henkel celebrates International Volunteer Day by recognizing the positive impact of employee volunteers on their communities. Northampton, MA – News Direct – Henkel At Henkel, we believe there is no better way to take an active role in working for the good of generations than by engaging with our community through volunteering. it International Volunteer Day, we celebrate our compassionate volunteers helping Henkel do her part to make the world a better place, especially in the communities where we operate. Now, building strong communities is more important than ever. With the support of Henkels behind them, employees are able to give through Make an Impact for Tomorrow (MIT) Initiative., where they work with organizations that seek to empower community members, advance opportunities, and create future leaders in unique ways. Learn more about some of the ways our Henkel employees in North America are engaging in influential work to make a difference: Facilitate environmental education in the community One of the favorite experiences of Facility Manager volunteer Steve Leepers is working with Trumbull Center for Nature and Arts (TNAC) is located near the Henkels Consumer Goods Research and Development Center in Trumbull, CT. Henkel supports TNAC environmental education programs so that they can provide field trips and science-based enrichment seminars for children. Volunteers help repair classroom equipment and maintain garden and center paths to provide an optimal community experience. Henkels’s support has even enabled TNAC to build an outdoor classroom and expand its programs to a larger number of children in the area. It is very rewarding to look at the projects we have worked on at TNAC over the years and to see how we have been able to maintain progress and build on it. The long-term relationship makes it possible to continue to increase our investment in community services.Steve Leeper, Facilities Manager, Trumbull, CT Creating paths for tomorrow’s innovators to pursue their passions The story goes on As a volunteer for Contra Costa Science and Engineering Fair in Bay Point, California, Rochelle Miller, a senior chemist in the Henkels Adhesives Technologies business, delights in inspiring young students to pursue science. Henkel is a Silver Sponsor of the three-day event, which provides a platform for nearly 100 high school and high school students to showcase their knowledge in areas ranging from astronomy to social sciences. Rochelle and other staff in the Aerospace Cultural Alliance staff resource group have served as mentors for the students and judges of the fair. Our participation in this event creates a path to inspire future innovators in our industry. I want young people to know that they can be successful in science, regardless of their background, and to inspire a passion for innovation in young people of all shapes and sizes.Rochelle Miller, senior chemist, Henkel Adhesives Technologies Empowering students for academic success in the Detroit area Ann Sipe, a business support manager in the adhesive technology business based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a dedicated volunteer with Corpus of mathematics at Wayne State University. This nationally recognized math and enrichment initiative promotes STEM education and life skills to empower children from underserved communities in the Detroit Public Schools system. An impressive ninety percent of the nearly 500 students enrolled each year continue to attend college, and Henkels support provides grant funding and school equipment so that students can participate in the zero-cost program. Math Corps is a powerful life enrichment program based on a constructive model of positive learning that focuses on each student with the core value that every child has the greatness in them. The annual results prove the success of this truly inspiring initiative and I feel blessed to be able to make an impact through Henkel and be part of this inherited program that has made a dramatic difference to thousands of young people in and around Detroit City.Ann Sipes, Business Support Manager, Henkel Adhesive Technology Helps to provide shelter and hope Paul Wintner, global education manager for Alterna Haircare at Henkel Beauty, has been a passionate volunteer with the Los Angeles-based company Housing and Healing Alliance (AHH) since 2008. The organization provides services such as access to housing and health care for people living with HIV / AIDS in the LA area who are experiencing homelessness or living below the poverty line. Paul helps raise funds for the well-known organization Best in Drag Show, in which he first participated in 2007 and has been a part ever since. Since 2020, Paul has secured Henkels MIT funding to provide additional support for AHH life-changing services. Through his involvement and Henkels donations, he hopes to attract even more employees to participate and increase visibility for the cause. The thing that has made me go back is to see the number of lives affected and how our efforts are really helping people. I am grateful to be part of a company that gives me the opportunity to support an excellent organization that is doing very well for a population that is often overlooked. I feel good about being part of something that is making a difference in my local community.Paul Wintner, Global Education Manager at Alterna Haircare, Henkel Beauty Check out additional multimedia and more ESG stories from Henkel at 3blmedia.com Check out the source version at newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/international-volunteer-day-2021-meet-henkel-employees-making-a-difference-686269821

