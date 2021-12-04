The CEO of Skl International was appointed a member of the Global Tourism Ethics Committee of the World Tourism Organization





MLAGA, Spain, December 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / – In the framework of the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly held in Madrid from November 30 to December 3, 2021, Daniela Otero, CEO of Skl International, who is attending the event as a member of the Board of Directors of Affiliate Members, has been appointed as a member of the World Tourism Ethics Committee (WCTE). Established in 2003, WCTE is an independent and impartial body under the auspices of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), a specialized United Nations agency responsible for promoting responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. The WCTE is responsible for promoting and disseminating the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism and evaluating and monitoring the implementation of the principles set out in it. “It is an honor for me to be part of the UNWTO Global Ethics Committee. I am now at the disposal of the Committee in which I will work together with other members to ensure sustainable and accountable tourism at a level “under the principles of the Global Code of Ethics. My thanks to the UNWTO General Assembly for this distinction.” Daniela Otero, CEO of Skl International. Skl International, represented in the Affiliate Members department of UNWTO through its CEO, was also presented at the 43rd Plenary Session of the Affiliate Members, held these days in Madrid during the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly, the project of cooperation with UNWTO consisting of the prestigious participation of UNWTO in the International Skl Awards for Sustainable Tourism from the 2022 edition, as well as cooperation for the realization and distribution of a series of webinars. with professional interest and value for the tourism sector. In this way, Skl International takes a step forward, positioning itself in the global tourism industry with value propositions to offer all its members a leadership reference entity. Skl International is the world’s largest global network of tourism professionals promoting Tourism, Business and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are interconnected tourism directors and executives to address issues of common interest, to improve a business network and to promote destinations. For more information about Skl International and membership, please visit skal.org. Press release Contact: [email protected] SOURCE Shall International Similar links https://www.skal.org/



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skal-international-ceo-appointed-member-of-the-world-tourism-organizations-global-ethics-committee-301437448.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos