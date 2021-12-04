Global Campus Chancellor Named UPCEA – WSU Insider





Washington State University Global Campus Chancellor Dave Cillay has been appointed by UPCEA as the president-elect of the organizations’ board of directors. UPCEA is a Washington, DC-based association of college and university leaders in vocational, continuing, and online education. Cillay has been on the organization’s board of directors for three years and was elected its secretary / treasurer last year. He will serve as the elected board president for a one-year term from 2022 to 2023, then will rise to the role of board president in 2023. This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I’m deeply honored and humbled to be able to serve in that capacity, Cillay said. In this new role, I look forward to continuing the mutually beneficial relationship of WSU and UPCEA, as they advance this vital mission of large organizations to enhance the impact of innovative, academic technologies and expand its reach even further. students across the globe. Students in the online, professional and continuing education space are a big and growing part of our university system, said WSU President Kirk Schulz. Having a good working relationship with large organizations like UPCEA is vital to better serve and advocate for these students. I am convinced that having Dave in this new role will have a significant benefit for both WSU and UPCEA, strengthening our relationship and positively impacting students on all of our campuses. Cillay started at WSU in 2003 as director of learning and technology development at the University Center for Distance and Vocational Education, responsible for designing, developing and maintaining online courses and programs. Under his leadership, CDPE evolved on the WSU global online campus, established in 2012. He was appointed the first campus chancellor in 2019. Cillay also serves as WSU Vice President for Academic Dissemination and Innovation (AOI), the WSU division responsible for identifying, implementing and supporting new and innovative educational options that expand WSU reach, support faculty and students in using of academic technology, and provide a high quality educational experience for all students entering USU through technology. In addition to the Global Campus, AOI also oversees WSU Learn365, Vocational Education and Learning Innovation programs. Cillays’s work has been published in journals and textbooks and he has presented at national and international conferences related to online education, learning design, change leadership and academic technology. As it has been consistently proven, especially in recent years, that online learning, academic technology, and other innovative learning techniques are vital resources for those pursuing higher education in the modern world, Cillay said. For WSU Global Campus students, online learning offers a convenient and flexible format that adapts to their different lifestyles, allowing them to pursue academic endeavors along with the career, family and any other life purpose they have choose. For over 100 years, UPCEA has served most of the major public and private colleges and universities in North America. The association serves its members with innovative conferences and specialty seminars, research information and standards, professional networking opportunities and publications. UPCEA is a great organization of which I am very proud to be a part, Cillay said. It is my ambition that my ongoing work with UPCEA will help me better serve the needs of WSU students around the globe, as well as all online and continuing education students as we move forward towards future together.

