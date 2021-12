Advisers are filing hundreds of complaints on the Ottawa fraud hotline this year

The Ottawa Auditor General is seeing a “significant increase” in the number of complaints filed on the city’s fraud hotline this year, as people submit hundreds of anonymous tips about fraud and potential misconduct to the municipality. “People may have more time on hand during the pandemic, but that would be pure speculation,” Nathalie Gougeon said when asked about increased telephone line advice during the second year of the pandemic. In an appearance before the Audit Committee, Gougeon told advisers that her office has received 500 complaints so far in 2021, compared to 200 complaints in a normal year. In 2020 there were 204 telephone line tips, including 114 from municipal employees and 90 from the public. Account. Carol Anne Meehan wondered if much of the advice was from people asking if town hall workers were “working hard enough” during the pandemic, when many people are working from home. “I heard people say, ‘Oh, I saw someone walking their dog.’ I said I walk my dog ​​between meetings and I will not apologize for that,” Meehan said. Gougeon replied: “The nature of the reports that come in is a great variety, as they are every year, so I would not necessarily say that there are more specifics attributed to those who work from home.” The Auditor General says it may take time to review the 500 reports to decide how to proceed. “A lot of us watch every report that comes in. I myself, as the deputy auditor general, and one of the senior auditors on our team. We want to make sure we are checking everything properly, so it requires a lot of attention,” Gougeon said. . The Auditor General says her office will forward complaints to management to investigate and report again, “in other cases, if we see something more systematic, we will likely keep it and take a look at it ourselves.” . A report on the 2021 fraud and waste hotline will be published in April. The Ottawa Fraud and Waste Hotline was launched in 2005 to facilitate the reporting of suspected fraud or misconduct by municipal employees. It operates independently of a third party, WhistleBlower Security. Last year, three city employees were fired following advice on the fraud and waste hotline, one of whom took more than six weeks off without registering. Two employees have been suspended for free for washing their personal vehicles on city property. AUDIT WORK PLAN 2022-2023 The Office of the Auditor General currently has ongoing audits for the light rail transit system, zero emission buses for OC Transpo, and the pandemic response from the city. A report for Friday’s audit committee meeting outlined other areas for audits in 2022, including cyber security, prevention of workplace violence and harassment, affordable housing and road management.

