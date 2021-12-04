COVID-19: NS reports 20 new cases, 34 cures Friday – Halifax





Nova Scotia reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 cures on Friday. There are 12 cases in the Central Zone and eight cases in the Northern Zone. “There is a set of cases in a community located in the Northern Zone, and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia,” the province said in a statement. On December 2, a school was notified of an exposure to COVID-19. A full list of schools with exhibits can be found here. As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 199 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, 13 are in hospital, including five in the ICU.















There were 33,983 rapid tests administered between November 26 and December 2. This includes 1,236 quick tests on pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Bridgetown, Digby, Stewiacke, Weymouth and Springhill and 32,747 through the job review program. The story goes down the ad Another 9,118 quick home tests were distributed on pop-up sites. Nova Scotia Health Laboratories completed 3,895 tests the day before. As of Thursday, 1,646,458 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of these, 793,402 Nova Scotians received a second dose and 26,757 Nova Scotians received a third dose. As of August 1, there have been 2,485 positive cases with COVID-19 and 16 deaths. There are 2270 solved cases. Vaccination against COVID-19 The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now strongly recommending that adults 50 years of age and older be offered a booster vaccine for COVID-19, while 18-49 year olds may be offered a booster vaccine. Trends US intelligence: Russia is planning a military offensive against Ukraine

Canada provides orders for Merck antiviral pills, Pfizer COVID-19 In a statement, the province said it was “prepared to move quickly to adopt their recommendations and there will be more information on the implementation of Nova Scotia ‘s recommendations to share next week”. Read more: Canadians 18+ should be offered COVID-19 booster 6 months after second stroke: NACI Nova Scotia is reporting high levels of COVID-19 vaccination for employees both under the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for key sectors and the provincial vaccine mandate for civil servants. By province, under the mandate of key sectors, of those reporting, 99.2 percent of the 58,519 front-line employees in health care, continuing care, emergency health services, education, and other sectors working with vulnerable Nova Scotians have at least a dose of vaccine. and 97.0 percent are fully vaccinated. There are still 1,923 people to report for various reasons. The story goes down the ad There are 960 employees, or 1.3 percent of the total workforce in these sectors, now on unpaid leave because they have not been vaccinated or have not reported vaccine status.















Among civil servants who reported their vaccination status, 99.1 percent have at least one dose and 97.2 percent are fully vaccinated. 621 employees are yet to report for various reasons; most of them are currently with approved permits. There are already 93 civil servants on unpaid leave because they have not been vaccinated or have not reported their vaccine status. Below are vaccination rates above 99 percent: Nova Scotia Health Authority – 99.6

IWK Health Center – 99.2

Education – 99.0

Correctional Services – 99.6

Emergency Health Services – 99.4

Listening and Speaking Nova Scotia – 99.4 The province also published its weekly update on vaccination rates between cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The story goes down the ad There were 98 cases of COVID-19 with an episode date between November 26 and December 2. Of them: 34 (34.7 percent) were fully vaccinated

2 (2.0 percent) were partially vaccinated

62 (63.3 percent) were unvaccinated. From March 15 to December 2 there were 6683 cases. Of them: 716 (10.7 percent) have been fully vaccinated

405 (6.1 percent) were partially vaccinated

5,562 (83.2 percent) were unvaccinated. There were 336 people in the hospital. From them: 22 (6.5 percent) were fully vaccinated

33 (9.8 percent) were partially vaccinated

281 (83.6 percent) were unvaccinated. Forty-four people died. From them: 11 (25.0 percent) were fully vaccinated

3 (6.8 percent) were partially vaccinated

30 (68.2 percent) were unvaccinated. View link » <br />

