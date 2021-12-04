Julian Green: The wonderful child of Bayern and USMNT is now stuck in international exile

As it ended in defeat for the United States Men’s national team (USMNT), the 16th round match against Belgium in the 2014 World Cup was an important moment in the team’s recent cultural history.

Their performance in the 2-1 loss after extra time was praised for their energy, desire and refusal to give up, with Tim Howard briefly turning into a meme for his amazing number of receptions, followed by a congratulatory phone call with President Barack Obama.

Another notable factor was US goal scorer Julian Green, who scored his first touchdown of the tournament, making him the youngest player to score in Brazil 2014, or any Cup. World for USMNT.

This goal, a sharp volley with volleys in the 107th minute to revive the game after Belgium had passed twice, put Green firmly in the wider US sports consciousness and had a great anticipation for him that Green would do next.

Just 19 years old, and in the books of one of the world’s biggest teams in Bayern Munich, it seemed that Green was about to be the first American football superstar in the social media era.

However, for Green, now 26, the reality has been the exile from the USMNT, while playing in the Bundesliga not for Bayern, but for a team whose record makes Schalke seem competent last season.

Born in Florida to an American father and German mother, Green moved to Germany with his family when he was two years old. He remains strongly associated with his Florida roots, however, with his own Tweet site that reveals a special love for the NHL Tampa Bay Lightning team.

His international youth career was similar. He represented Germany in the U16, U17 and U19, but also USMNT with the U18 and U23 teams.

Eventually, Green settled in the US and was selected for the 2014 World Cup after making his senior debut a few months ago, controversially summoned before legendary Landon Donovan.

“I talked to him [then Bayern manager] “Pep Guardiola asked about this and asked him what he thought,” said Green ESPN in January of this year.

“He told me that you must listen to your heart and what your heart says. I remember my first camp was in Germany, actually, and after two minutes in this camp, I knew I wanted to play for America.

“I remember Clint Dempsey and Michael Bradley, they were all very good to me and I knew exactly what I wanted to play for. “It was an easy decision in the end.”

Green went to the World Cup and scored that goal, but has since been left behind, in part because of a club career that failed at exactly the point where things seemed to be rising.

After 15 goals in 23 appearances for the reserves, he was recorded with the Bayern senior for 2014-15. However, he was sent on loan to Hamburg to get the first team experience, which turned out to be a disaster.

He played five league games throughout the season, all from the bench, not scoring goals. The manager who signed him, Mirko Slomka, was fired a few days after Green made his Hamburg debut and the 19-year-old was transferred to the reserve team in the German fourth division.

“He has to be imposed there. The under-23 team is not, after all, a rubbish bin,” said Hamburg sporting director Peter Knabel. image. “It is the flag of our academy.”

Green was pulled out of the basket and returned to Bayern for the 2015-2016 season, and despite scoring a pre-season hat-trick in the first 35 minutes of an Inter friendly, he continued to play regularly for the reserves while maintaining a respectable result. record 10 in 28 that season his chances for the first team were rare and transient.

Green needed to continue for regular football and, in December 2016, joined Stuttgart in the 2.Bundesliga.

He helped the fallen giants return to the German league that season, but was sent on loan to Greuther Furth back to second tier in 2017-18.

Green secured his place as a club hero on the final day, scoring a late goal to save them from relegation and joining a permanent deal in the summer.

Last season, his nine view in 30 league games played a major role in helping Greuther win promotion to the Bundesliga, although things have been difficult so far.

Green have gone nine games unbeaten in the league so far, playing mostly as a central midfielder, and the club have a point from the first 12 games, already looking doomed for an immediate return to the 2.Bundesliga.

Greuther’s awful form is also not helping Green’s case with the USMNT, though things have been tough for a while.

Stuck in 15 appearances and four goals, he has not made a competitive appearance since 2018 as so far he has not managed to impress coach Gregg Berhalter.

“I am in contact [with Berhalter] “from time to time,” Green said Transfermarkt. “Before the season, we had the Golden Cup, but I could not play there because it was exactly in the middle of pre-season preparation.

“It’s hard to say why I was not called; i think i can help the team and i’m available. At the end of the day, the coach makes the decision and I can give my best, improve the game and respect. the manager’s decision to leave me out. “

With stars such as Christian Pulisic and future kids like Gio Reyna, there is a feeling that Green has been left behind and has become the man of yesterday.

However, given that he has been reused as a central midfielder in recent seasons, a position where USMNTs are less equipped, there is little more reason behind Green’s disappointments.

“I played in midfield in all the youth teams,” he said ESPN earlier in 2021. “But also sometimes on the wing and times as a striker. I have never had a real position.

“At Bayern I played as a striker, as a winger and there was no position for me, but then I came to Furth and started playing in the center and I think it was a very good decision. This is my favorite and the best position. ”.

This fit has been a positive for Green, but it is also something like a curse placed as a striker for Bayern, a winger for USMNT and now a midfielder, it seems some of his coaches did not know what to do with him.

It seems difficult for Green to ever regain the magic he generated that night in El Salvador, when he seemed prepared to usher in a new era for American men’s football.

With time and determination on his side, however, it is not too late for American fans to see some of the spark he produced seven years ago.