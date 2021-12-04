Iran nuclear talks to be suspended, to meet again in Vienna next week

BERLIN (AP) Diplomats negotiating in Vienna to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have been suspended after five days of talks to consult with their governments and will meet again next week, officials said on Friday. .

The European Union official chairing the meeting said some progress had been made, but further convergence was needed.

We have identified challenges ahead. Now is the time to consult with the capitals, EU diplomat Enrique Mora told reporters. We will resume here in Vienna next week.

We have substantial challenges ahead, time is not unlimited, there is a noticeable sense of urgency, he added. But above all we need a certain convergence of policies to start negotiations.

The so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, has been effectively life support since the United States withdrew from then-President Donald Trump’s maximum pressure campaign against Tehran in 2018.

The remaining signatories to the nuclear deal Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain have met at the Palais Coburg, a luxury hotel where the deal was signed six years ago. The deal severely restricted uranium enrichment by Iran in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.

A US delegation led by the Biden administration’s special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, was staying at a nearby hotel and was briefed on talks by diplomats from other countries.

The Iranian delegation, named by new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, this week called on the US to melt $ 10 billion in assets as an initial gesture of goodwill.

Mora said reviving the deal would require Iran to meet its commitments under the deal and return the United States to full compliance, meaning Washington would have to lift crippling economic sanctions it imposed on Tehran. .

Asked what has been achieved this week, Mora said there has been progress in the sense that we have had a new Iranian delegation, they have engaged in negotiations with other delegations.

“We are also incorporating new political sensitivities for the new Iranian delegations,” he said. “But again, the starting point, the common ground, is where we ended up during the last round of talks in June.

In the UAE, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed doubt that the new round of difficult negotiations with Iran would succeed, but added: This does not mean that negotiations will not resume soon.

“I think everyone is aware of how important it is to continue discussing not only the nuclear deal but also other regional issues,” Macron said as he was in Dubai on the first day of a two-day trip to the Persian Gulf.

France, along with Germany and the United Kingdom, think the 2015 nuclear deal, with minor changes, remains the best way forward with Iran. Israel and Gulf countries, such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, have opposed the deal.

Since the collapse of the agreements, Iran has started enriching small quantities of uranium to 60% purity; Weapons uranium scale requires 90% levels. Iran also spins advanced centrifuges banned by the deal, and its uranium reserves now exceed the limits set in the deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, reported Wednesday that Iran has taken steps to enrich uranium to 20% purity at a Fordo underground nuclear facility, where all enrichment activists were supposed to to rest.

Iran claims its nuclear program was not designed to produce weapons. U.S. intelligence agencies and international inspectors say Iran had an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003.

IAEA inspectors are unable to fully monitor Iran’s program because Tehran has restricted their access to its countries.