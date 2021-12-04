



Starting Monday, all international travelers, regardless of vaccination status or nationality, will be required to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken 24 hours before the departure of their flights. Previously vaccinated travelers coming to the US had three days to get a negative result, while unvaccinated ones had one day. “I just got back from Paris,” said Rancho Bernardo resident Luke Trowbridge. “You had to do it as a test three days ago and once you were clear, you were ready to go.” Trowbridge said the one-day test requirement is not an inconvenience. “It’s really easy,” he said. “Until you find some time for it.” Other people said the same thing. “I do not think this will affect me,” said Spring Valley resident Donovan Turner, who was flying to Brazil on Friday. Measures are being taken by federal officials very carefully and this is because there are still many unknowns about this new Omicron variant. Researchers are competing to answer questions such as whether it is more contagious or resistant to vaccines or has a higher hospitalization rate. Demand for masks inside airports and airplanes also extended this week. The moves come after the trip from San Diego has been recovering. “Domestic has done a lot better than the internationals and that’s really because they haven’t worked all the time,” said San Diego International spokeswoman Sabrina LoPiccolo. Revised international travel requirements coming Monday for vaccinated, unvaccinated Airlines have not restored all their flights, especially international companies. This year Japan Airlines returned, along with flights to Canada and most recently in October resumed flights to London. Overall traffic is still declining compared to pre-pandemic levels. “They were currently about 20% to 25% less than what we saw in 2019,” LoPiccolo said. “We are definitely much closer to what we saw last year around this time, but we have not fully recovered.” For those who have questions about the changes, a good tip is to contact your airline or check out the CDCs travel page on their website.

