The California International Marathon returns for 2021





After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the California International Marathon returns this year with new security measures.

SACRAMENTO, California California International Marathon is returning to the Sacramento area after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Sunday will mark the 38th year of the race, which began in 1983. This year, strict protocols have been put in place to keep runners and volunteers safe. “We are looking for all runners to have completed the two-stroke vaccine series or to have tested negative for COVID within 72 hours of the day of the race,” said Ellen Moore, Exhibition Director for the California International Marathon. On Friday, runners lined up at the California International Marathon Exhibition at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center to pick up their packages, hear from loudspeaker expert panels, and visit various stations and vendors. “I’ve been training since August,” said Crystal Jack, who is running a marathon for the first time. “I’ve taken all my long runs and seen all the Magnifications.” The competition is also expected to bring a boost to the local economy and many small businesses. “We are very excited to bring not only the event to our runners, but it is also a very important event for this community at large, including the 2000 plus volunteers helping us get out on the day of the race from the restaurants that benefit from the impact. economic, our hotels and beneficiaries “, said Moore. Racer Matt McPhail is running the marathon for the third time just before his 40th birthday. “I hope that my training will serve me well and that I will be able to mark the time I want to hit,” said McPhail. For 67-year-old runner Annette Elder, Sunday will mark her 14th time running in the race. “I want to get to 20, but I would be 72 by then, so we’ll see,” the Elder said. “It’s a great race, I like it all once.” The race starts at 7am on Sunday at Folsom Dam. The runners will go to downtown Sacramento, where the finish line is set in front of the Capitol building. Closures and delays across the region will be expected over the weekend. ABC10: View, Download, Read LOOK MORE: Road closures: The California International Marathon returns to Sacramento

