Covid Updates: FDA Authorizes Eli Lilly Antibody Treatment for Newer Covid Patients

A protest against Italy Green Pass in Turin last month. Some people in the country have become more creative in their efforts to avoid vaccination. Credit … Tino Romano / EPA, via Shutterstock

On Thursday morning at a vaccination center in Biella, Italy, a veteran nurse was confronted with something she had never seen before.

The nurse, Filippa Bua, was preparing to give a man a dose of vaccine against Covid when he realized that the small part of the arm he offered in a gap between his sweatshirt and his blouse looked much pinker than his face.

When he touched it, he realized what was wrong.

Rubber foam, said Ms. Bua, 59. It was made of rubber foam.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed for privacy reasons, was wearing a thick rubber-covered theatrical corset, to which two foam wings were glued, according to Ms. Bua. She added that it was done quite well. His goal, she said, was to get a vaccination certificate, enabling him to go to work without actually getting the vaccine.

The strategy was the latest and perhaps most original episode of vaccine evasion in the war between the Italian government and the country’s faction against the vaccine. Italy seems to be less skeptical of vaccines than other European countries, but, apparently, some in that camp are very determined.

About 13 percent of Italy’s adult population has not received any injections and cases have increased since mid-October.

The country has adopted several measures to push skeptics to get a vaccine. She became the first in Europe to mandate vaccinations for healthcare workers, then asked people to get a health certificate, or Green Pass, to participate in many social activities and go to work.

Last week, Italy announced that people would need proof of vaccination to sit inside bars and restaurants and demanded the same test from all hospital staff, teachers and law enforcement officers.

But those who fought vaccination became more creative. There were reports in the Telegram and anti-vaccination doctors’ groups about the marketing of fake health bills, who injected salt into their patients instead of the vaccine, so that they could get a certificate.

However, trying to get vaccinated with a fake arm is probably the most daring scheme that has emerged.

Ms. Bua said that after the extension of vaccination requirements, more patients have applied for the first vaccines, although most are dragging their feet. Some asked him to inject them quickly, some cried and some cursed the government or their children for forcing them into the vaccination line.

The man armed with the foam, on the contrary, was pleasant and calm, she said, though her reaction was anything but.

It was so humiliating, Ms. Bua said, thinking a nurse could not tell the difference between rubber foam and leather.

Health authorities reported the incident to police. Alberto Cirio, president of the Piedmont region where Biella is located, said the episode was of great gravity, unacceptable given the sacrifice our community is enduring because of the pandemic.