COVID-19 booster vaccine is now recommended for all islanders 18 years and older

Many residents of Prince Edward Island will soon roll up their sleeves for a booster vaccine to protect themselves from COVID-19 until at least six months have passed since their second dose of the vaccine.

PEIC Head of Public Health, Dr. Heather Morrison, announced Friday that the boosters are now recommended and will be available to all islanders aged 18 and over, following advice earlier in the day from Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization, or NACI.

“Boosting doses of COVID-19 vaccines can boost the immune response and provide more protection against infection,” Morrison said.

The goal of the boosters is to minimize serious illness and death, maintain health care capacity and reduce transmission to protect high-risk populations, she said in a written statement Friday.

Islanders should plan to take a booster at least six months after the second dose, leaving an appointment at a Health PEI clinic or one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the island.

The PEH CPHO strongly recommends booster vaccines for the three specific groups most at risk of severe COVID-19 complications:

those 50 and up;

residents of long-term and community care facilities; AND

people with moderately severely compromised immunity, even if they have taken a series of three doses already as previously advised.

After the news broke, the province confirmed in an email to CBC News that for the last category of islanders on the list, the booster would be their fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A new case

In the same news release Friday, Morrison also announced a new COVID-19 case in PEI

The person in their 70s is the close contact of a previously announced case. Contact tracking is complete and the individual is isolated.

There are currently 19 active cases of COVID-19 in PEI and a total of 382 cases since the onset of the pandemic.