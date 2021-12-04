Number of Covid patients hospitalized at the lowest level in four weeks

The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 has dropped to its lowest level in four weeks.

As of 8 a.m., there were 487 patients being treated for the virus, 41 fewer at the same time yesterday.

Compared to a figure of 536 on this day last week.

There are 114 people in the ICU with Covid-19 this morning, four more than at the same time yesterday.

The number of people in the hospital drops below 500 for the first time since October. The plan is working – 3rd dose, masks, test and isolation, physical distancing. Thank you for what you are doing. Please do not lose heart. Let’s all have a safe Christmas # protect the progress pic.twitter.com/f6yypv4kO6 – Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) December 4, 2021

Immunologist and TCD professor of Biochemistry Luke O’Neill said the new restrictions announced by the government yesterday make sense and are being driven by the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Speaking to RT’s Brendan O’Connor, Prof O’Neill said he hoped the restrictions would be enough to overcome the threat posed in the coming weeks and that “in general we should be behind them”.

He said new research shows that the Omicron variant “seems to have taken on some of the common cold”, which suggests it causes a mild illness.

However, it can also become the most dominant variant as it is shown to be 2.5 times more likely to infect someone who was previously infected by the Delta variant.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach has said he shares the frustration and disappointment of people with the new restrictions, which aim to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Micheál Martin said this is not another blockade, but rather an adjustment of measures to respond to the current threat.

Following warnings from the National Public Health Emergency Team that the new Omicron variant risks triggering another increase, ministers felt they had little choice and the government accepted the recommendations, which will be in effect from next Tuesday through January 9th.

According to measures announced by Taoiseach, nightclubs will be closed and there will be tougher measures in bars, restaurants and hotels.

Tables will be limited to six people and multiple bookings will not be allowed, although closing time remains at midnight.

There should be a maximum capacity of 50% at indoor entertainment and sports events. This will not apply to religious, educational or normal business activities in the workplace or to outdoor events.

The Covid Digital Certificate will be required for gyms, leisure centers, as well as hotel bars and restaurants.

There will be no exception for hotel guests, but wedding guests will not be required to show permission.

Mr Martin said the current growth had stabilized but at the moment the country was dealing with it, news emerged about the Omicron variant.

Anyone arriving in the country after midnight tonight will be required to submit a negative PCR or antigen test result for Covid-19. Self-administered antigen tests will not be accepted; they must be performed by a health professional or qualified testing staff.

The request was delayed to enable passengers and carriers to prepare for the move.

Passengers arriving without a negative test result will need to be quarantined at home and undergo a PCR test within 36 hours of arrival.