The decision on the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec comes next week

Quebec will wait for advice from the director of public health before expanding access to COVID-19 booster vaccines, Health Minister Christian Dub said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the federal government vaccination advisory committee said it strongly recommended the provinces offer boosting doses of COVID-19 to people 50 and older, adding that all adults over the age of 18 would benefit from one.

Ontario said Thursday it would extend the acceptance of the third dose to all 50 years and older by mid-December, while British Columbia has announced a plan to give third doses to all residents 12 years and older by May 2022. .

In Quebec, however, booster doses are only available for people over the age of 70, for people with weakened immune systems, and for people who have received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Speaking to reporters in Quebec City, Dub said he was awaiting a decision on the boosters from Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda next week.

“He has made some very good calls during those difficult decisions,” Dub said, adding that Quebec’s vaccination program has violated federal guidelines in the past, including when he chose a longer interval between first and first doses. second than recommended by vaccine manufacturers. and Ottawa.

Quebec policy was later approved by the federal government.

The Quebec Immunization Committee has submitted its recommendations regarding booster doses to the Ministry of Health, but they have not been made public, according to the provincial public health institute.

The professor is not convinced it is for everyone

Benoit Barbeau, a professor at the University du Qubec Montral who studies virology, said that while it is clear that some people may benefit from third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, he is not convinced that they should be given given to all.

Barbeau said it is unclear that young people who have received two doses of the vaccine are developing severe cases of COVID-19.

“That is why vaccines were created as they were evaluated was to make sure that people who have been vaccinated do not show severe symptoms,” he said in an interview Friday.

“There is still a very good defense, especially for younger adults.”

Now that the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus has been discovered in Canada, Barbeau said it might be better to wait and see if a new vaccine formulation adapted to that variant would offer more protection than a third dose. of current COVID-19. mRNA vaccine.

While Barbeau said he did not think there was any risk of giving people extra doses of the vaccine, he said he was concerned about the cost and whether administering third-dose vaccines would remove vaccines from places where few people are vaccinated and where variants are available. new. appearing.

“We definitely need to look more at vaccinating the world instead of capitalizing on repeated doses in a short span of time for the entire population of a certain number of countries, because they are quite rich,” he said.

Urgently provide third doses, says the expert

By Dr. Andr Veillette, an immunologist at the Montreal Institute for Clinical Research, said he thinks the province should urgently make third doses available to some Quebecers now and start preparing to offer them to all adults.

“I think we should definitely give this third dose to healthcare workers, definitely to 50-year-olds and older, and I think at some point it will be for everyone,” he said in an interview Friday.

Dr. Andr Veillette, an immunologist at the Montreal Clinical Research Institute, says the province should also start preparing to provide boosters for all adults. (IRCM (Montreal Institute for Clinical Research))

After five to six months, antibody levels drop significantly, he said, adding that the vaccine still offers a good level of protection against serious diseases.

Studies show that a third dose increases the recipient’s antibody levels by 25 to 50 times, he said, which would reduce hospitalization and the number of infections.

“I think the goal is to prevent people from getting sick, even if they are sick at home,” he said. “We are in a pandemic; we want to stop the virus that every infected person counts.”