The Omicron variant reinfects people who have had Coronavirus
A past coronavirus infection appears to give little immunity to the new Omicron variant that is thriving across the globe, South African scientists warned on Thursday, potentially tearing down a layer of protection that humanity has slowly and tremendously gained.
Just a week after its existence was discovered in the world, the highly mutated variant, which scientists fear may be more contagious by now, is already the dominant form of the virus in South Africa and is spreading rapidly. according to officials there. Leading European disease experts said on Thursday that it could be the dominant form in Europe within a few months.
By Thursday, Omicron had been discovered in 25 countries on six continents and experts say it will soon be in every populated corner of the earth. This could mean that a world already hit by two years of pandemics and until recently there is hope for recovery, is heading towards another wave of cases.
Scientists have known since the beginning of the pandemic that the immunity acquired from a coronavirus infection is not total, and perhaps not permanent, and that some people have been re-infected. However, with a large number of people already infected and recovered around 260 million worldwide that have been discovered, and in reality much more, experts say whatever protection they had seemed as an important layer in the defense of the world.
The new variant calls this into question.
Scientists in South Africa reported a sudden and sharp increase in November of coronavirus cases among people in that country who were already infected, in a study which has not yet been reviewed and published by a scientific journal. The authors noted that there was no such increase when the Beta and Delta variants appeared.
They did not say how many of those re-infections could be attributed to Omicron, but the South African National Institute of Communicable Diseases reported Wednesday that when it performed a genetic test on a sampling of coronavirus-positive test results from November, almost three quarters were the new variant.
Population-level evidence suggests that the Omicron variant is linked to the essential ability to ward off immunity from previous infection, write the authors of the unpublished study.
At an online conference hosted by the World Health Organization’s regional office for South Africa, South African scientists presented a more open version of the same conclusion, simply based on the country’s first numbers: About 40 percent of the population is affected from the coronavirus and about 30 percent. has been at least partially vaccinated (although there is no doubt that there are some overlaps), and yet the number of new cases is increasing.
We believe the previous infection did not provide them with protection from the infection due to Omicron, said Anne von Gottberg, a microbiologist at the Institute of Infectious Diseases.
South Africa has the fastest growing number of cases in the world, although the figures are small compared to those in many other countries. In the first half of November, it was on average about 260 new cases reported per day. On Tuesday, the figure was over 4,300, the highest in the month. He jumped to more than 8,600 on Wednesday and to more than 11,500 on Thursday.
The Omicron variant has dozens of genetic mutations that have not been seen together before in the virus, and scientists say the number and type of changes suggest it is much more transmissible than previous forms, although strong evidence for this is still lacking.
In fact, many essential questions about the variant remain unanswered: Does the previous infection protect against serious illness, if not infection? Do existing vaccines offer strong immunity to it? Is the disease it usually causes easier, as some early reports have suggested?
Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know
It will take weeks for responses to begin to emerge, but even in their absence, many governments around the world are taking action, imposing new travel restrictions, particularly from South Africa, and stepping up vaccination and testing efforts. South Korea announced on Thursday that all travelers arriving in the country must be quarantined for 10 days, including fully vaccinated South Koreans, who were excluded.
On Thursday, President Biden outlined a strategy that includes new family vaccination sites, booster injections for vaccinated adults, and widespread availability of free, free home virus tests for consumers. With the reporting of Omicron cases in the United States, he introduced a new requirement that every international traveler in the country show a negative test result from a sample taken within one day of departure.
German leaders agreed on Thursday to exclude unvaccinated people, except those who have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection, from most of public life, barring them from bars, restaurants, most shops and other venues. And Olaf Scholz, who will become the new chancellor next week, said he would try to mandate vaccination for all adults. This would make Germany the second country in Europe to do so, after Austria.
The Greek Parliament voted on Thursday to demand vaccination for people over 60 years old.
Europe is already suffering from its biggest pandemic wave, triggered by the Delta variant, previously the most infectious form of the virus. Fewer people are getting seriously ill and dying than a year ago, before vaccines were released, but the increase has been enough to strain healthcare resources again and has forced some countries to withdraw from returning to normal life.
Hundreds of Omicron cases have already been found in Europe and the rapid spread has raised fears that it will prolong the current wave. Early evidence suggests Omicron may have a significant growth advantage over the Delta variant, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control reported Thursday.
If this is the case, he said, mathematical modeling shows that Omicron VOC is expected to cause over half of all coronavirus infections in the European Union within the next few months.
Reporting was contributed by Apoorva Mandavilli, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Christopher F. Schuetze, Jin Yu Young, Cora Engelbrecht, Monika Pronczuk, Niki Kitsantonis AND Megan Specia.
