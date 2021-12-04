The Omicron variant reinfects people who have had Coronavirus

A past coronavirus infection appears to give little immunity to the new Omicron variant that is thriving across the globe, South African scientists warned on Thursday, potentially tearing down a layer of protection that humanity has slowly and tremendously gained.

Just a week after its existence was discovered in the world, the highly mutated variant, which scientists fear may be more contagious by now, is already the dominant form of the virus in South Africa and is spreading rapidly. according to officials there. Leading European disease experts said on Thursday that it could be the dominant form in Europe within a few months.

By Thursday, Omicron had been discovered in 25 countries on six continents and experts say it will soon be in every populated corner of the earth. This could mean that a world already hit by two years of pandemics and until recently there is hope for recovery, is heading towards another wave of cases.

Scientists have known since the beginning of the pandemic that the immunity acquired from a coronavirus infection is not total, and perhaps not permanent, and that some people have been re-infected. However, with a large number of people already infected and recovered around 260 million worldwide that have been discovered, and in reality much more, experts say whatever protection they had seemed as an important layer in the defense of the world.