Arwen storm: over 9,000 homes in the UK still without power after eight days | Weather in the UK





Thousands are still without power eight days after Hurricane Arwen caused extensive damage to parts of the UK grid. The latest figures from the Energy Grid Association (ENA), the national industry body, show that about 9,200 homes were without power on Friday night. Affected are preparing for near-cold temperatures over the next 24 hours, when parts of northern England and Scotland can expect rain, sleet and minimum temperatures of 1C (34F). The daytime temperature is unlikely to rise above 7C (45F). Prolonged delays have prompted energy regulator Ofgem to say it will take enforcement action against companies that failed to get energy back to customers soon enough after the storm. It has also agreed with the firms to remove the 700 limit for possible compensation. The change will allow those affected to claim 70 for the first 48 hours without power and another 70 for each subsequent 12-hour period. Ofgems chief executive Jonathan Brearley told BBC Radio 4s Today: “We are deeply concerned about customers who have been without electricity for more than a week. We want to establish the facts and make sure we understand what happened if the network companies met their obligations. If they do not, we will take enforcement action. We have clear expectations of how quickly people should get back into the system. We know the challenging circumstances in which those companies find themselves, but what we expect from network companies is to be ruthless in connecting people, but also to provide support. He later told BBC Breakfast: “One thing we have already done is we have told network companies, and they have agreed, removed the compensation limit they will give to customers and ensure that these customers receive a compensation for everything they have spent. The Ministry of Defense said 297 soldiers are supporting civilian authorities in conducting door-to-door checks on vulnerable people and providing security for local communities. Eighty soldiers from the 4 Royal Artillery based at the Alanbrooke Barracks in Topcliffe deployed to Northumberland on Saturday to identify where additional support was required, a statement said. Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace said: Our dedicated Armed Forces personnel are working side by side with civilian authorities to provide essential support to communities affected by Storm Arwen. The ability to quickly deploy wherever UK assistance is sought makes us all safer and ensures that we are able to appear to protect the most vulnerable in our society. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said 950 properties had been without power since 22:00 on Friday. Northern Powergrid said 5,100 of the 240,000 customers who had lost power would still be reconnected. Western Power Distribution still had 254 customers without electricity and Electricity North West, which supplies power to an area between the Scottish border and Stockport, said 700 properties were still without electricity as of 8pm on Friday night. SP Energy Networks said it had reconnected all 200,000 customers who had lost power.

