Russia and Southeast Asia complete first joint naval exercise

JAKARTA, Dec 4 (Reuters) – Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have completed their first joint naval exercise, Indonesia’s navy said on Saturday as the region faces rising tensions with China. The three-day exercise off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra was aimed at increasing interaction between ASEAN member countries and the Russian Navy in the strategic naval zone. It comes amid rising tensions between the major powers in the South China Sea, a resource-rich waterway of geopolitical importance. “The exercise has a strategic impact because it was created to cultivate friendships between the Indonesian government, the ASEAN countries and Russia,” Marina said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register The two-phase exercise included eight warships and four aircraft from Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Brunei. Alexei Bolotnikov, commander of the Russian warship Admiral Panteleyev, was quoted as saying he hoped the next ASEAN-Russia exercise could take place in Vladivostok. Russia and the Southeast Asian bloc held their fourth online summit in October, a meeting scheduled to mark the anniversary of relations between Russia and the 10-member regional group. Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin urged China last month to “withdraw” after three Chinese Coast Guard vessels blocked and used a water cannon on supply ships heading for a Philippine-occupied atoll in the South China Sea . China says the territory falls within its “nine-point line”, a border that spans almost the entire South China Sea that a tribunal in The Hague in 2016 found lacking a legal basis. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Edited by William Mallard Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

