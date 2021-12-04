The Omicron variant that spreads twice as fast as the Delta in South Africa

Highlighting growing concerns about Omicron, scientists in South Africa said on Friday that the newer variant of the coronavirus appeared to have spread more than twice as fast as Delta, which was considered the most contagious version of the virus.

The rapid spread of Omicrons results from a combination of adhesion and an ability to evade the body’s immune defenses, the researchers said. But the contribution of each factor is not yet certain.

I was not sure what that mixture was, said Carl Pearson, a mathematical modeler at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who led the analysis. It is possible that it may be even less transmissible than Delta.

Dr. Pearson published the results on Twitter. The research has not yet been reviewed by colleagues nor has it been published in a scientific journal.