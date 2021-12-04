International
The Omicron variant that spreads twice as fast as the Delta in South Africa
Highlighting growing concerns about Omicron, scientists in South Africa said on Friday that the newer variant of the coronavirus appeared to have spread more than twice as fast as Delta, which was considered the most contagious version of the virus.
The rapid spread of Omicrons results from a combination of adhesion and an ability to evade the body’s immune defenses, the researchers said. But the contribution of each factor is not yet certain.
I was not sure what that mixture was, said Carl Pearson, a mathematical modeler at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who led the analysis. It is possible that it may be even less transmissible than Delta.
Dr. Pearson published the results on Twitter. The research has not yet been reviewed by colleagues nor has it been published in a scientific journal.
On Thursday, researchers reported that the new variant could partially circumvent immunity gained from a previous infection. It is still unclear whether, or to what extent, Omicron can evade protection against vaccines.
But some experts said they would expect the result to be similar.
It is frightening that so many re-infections are occurring, which means that vaccine-induced immunity can also be similarly affected, said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale.
The Omicron variant has appeared in nearly two dozen countries. The United States has identified at least 10 cases in six states. President Biden reiterated Friday morning that his administration’s newest pandemic measures, announced this week, should be enough to curb the spread of Omicron.
The variant was first identified in South Africa on November 23 and quickly became the cause for about three-quarters of new cases in that country. South Africa reported 11,535 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, up 35 percent from the previous day, and the percentage of positive test results increased to 22.4 percent by 16.5 percent.
It’s really amazing how quickly it seems to have taken over, said Juliet Pulliam, director of an epidemiological modeling center at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, which led the previous research on immunity.
Omicron’s cases are doubling roughly every three days in Gauteng province, which is home to South Africa’s densely populated economic center, according to new estimates by researchers.
In a mathematical analysis, they evaluated the Rt variants a measure of how fast a virus spreads and compared it to the Delta metric. They found that Omicrons Rt is almost 2.5 times higher than that of the Delta.
This figure depends not only on how contagious the variant may be, but also on its ability to bypass the body’s immune defenses once a new host arrives.
Based on the mutations carried by Omicron, some researchers had warned that the variant could turn out to be highly transmissible, and that current vaccines may not be as effective against it as against previous variants.
In the study published Thursday, Dr. Pulliam and her colleagues praised the ability of the new variants to circumvent immunity by looking at confirmed cases in the country by the end of November.
They reported an increase in re-infections among people who had tested positive for the virus at least 90 days ago, suggesting that the immunity gained from a previous period with the virus was no longer as protective as it had appeared. The increase in reinfections coincided with the spread of Omicrons in the country.
A feature of the Omicrons genetic code made it easy to distinguish the Delta variant in diagnostic tests, and it helped scientists quickly distinguish its steep rise, said Dr. Pulliam.
If we did not have this, we would probably be a few weeks behind where we are now to realize that there is a new variant, she added.
The team did not confirm that the reinfections they observed were caused by the new variant, but said it was a reasonable assumption. A similar shock did not occur when the Beta and Delta variants were dominant, the scientists noted.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know
Dr. Pulliam and her colleagues estimated that the risk of re-infection with the Omicron variant is approximately 2.4 times greater than the first risk with the original version of the coronavirus.
Vaccines are thought to produce much higher levels of antibodies in the body compared to the levels produced by coronavirus infection. But antibodies produced after an infection are able to avoid variants with a wider range of mutations, noted Florian Krammer, an immunologist at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai in New York.
“If the new variant is reinfecting people who have been cured by Covid, I do not think there will be much change in the way Omicron reacts to vaccines,” said Dr. Krammer. Not a good sign.
South African researchers had no information on the severity of the first disease compared to the second. But the immune system must be able to prevent the most severe symptoms in people who have had a previous infection or have been immunized, said Dr. Iwasaki.
I doubt, and I hope, that all of this will not result in serious illness, she said. There may be many infections, but they can be milder.
Gauteng Province in South Africa is now the epicenter of what scientists say is the fourth wave of infections in the country. The week-by-week increase in hospital admissions is already higher than in previous waves, according to data from the South African National Institute of Communicable Diseases.
Gauteng was absolutely invaded by the Delta Wave just five months ago, so there is no doubt that this variant is causing a significant number of reinfections, just because of this fact, said Christian Andersen, a virologist at the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego. .
The percentage of children under 5 years old in the total cases has also increased significantly after those over 60 years old, but this may be because more adults have been immunized now than in previous waves.
Pediatricians are also admitting more children to hospitals, but mostly as a precaution, said Dr. Waasila Jassat, a public health specialist at the National Institute on Communicable Diseases.
Later during the wave, they would not meet the admission criteria, said Dr. Jassat. Most children hospitalized are unvaccinated, she said, and live with parents who have also not been immunized.
Lynsey Chutel contributed to reporting from South Africa.
