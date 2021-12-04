COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 1,355 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 451,868 confirmed cases and 11,585 people have died.

There are 230 people in the hospital (an increase of three), including 57 in intensive care (an increase of four).

The province has administered 13,695,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 27,893 doses in the last 24 hours.

86 per cent of the qualified population in the province (age five and up) has received one dose of vaccine and 81 per cent have received two doses.

Note: The vaccination rate in Quebec has been adjusted to include children ages five to 11, causing the overall rate to drop. Vaccinations for the group began last week.

The Quebec Department of Health does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

The Canadian National Immunization Advisory Committee (NACI) is now strongly recommending a boosting dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians 50 years of age and older, as well as other vulnerable groups such as health care workers, indigenous peoples, those living in collective care facilities. and anyone who has just received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Under new recommendations issued by the NACI on Friday, the committee is also recommending the youngest Canadian group aged 18 to 49 to receive a third mRNA injection at least six months after they received the second.

The new guidance comes after several provinces moved to offer boosters. Starting this month, Ontario will make a third dose available to all residents aged 50 and over. In Alberta, anyone over the age of 18 will be eligible.

The Quebec government had said it had no plans to offer the third dose to those under the age of 70.

“If they change their minds, I will change the way we proceed,” said Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault. “But now, we say: it is only necessary for people over 70.”

The decision on the third dose of the vaccine next week

Quebec will wait for advice from the director of public health before expanding access to COVID-19 booster vaccines, Health Minister Christian Dub said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City, Dub said he was awaiting a decision on the boosters from Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda next week.

“He has made some very good calls during those difficult decisions,” Dub said, adding that Quebec’s vaccination program has violated federal guidelines in the past, including when he chose a longer interval between first and first doses. second than recommended by vaccine manufacturers. and Ottawa.

Quick tests for nursery parents

Parents who have children in Quebec’s public or subsidized nursery network will soon be able to test their children for COVID-19 at home.

Families will begin taking quick home tests through their nurseries on Monday. The hope is to prevent outbreaks by allowing parents to test children with symptoms at home.

If a child tests positive, the family should go to a designated control center to confirm the results with a lab test.

In total, 1.5 million tests are expected to be distributed across the province.

Hospital admissions are expected to increase in the coming weeks

COVID-19-related hospitalization is expected to increase across the province, a government health care research institute said Thursday.

The number of cases has almost doubled over the past month, which could correspond to a 30 per cent increase in hospital admissions, the institute, known by its French acronym INESSS, said in a projection report released Thursday.

Those aged 70 and over represent 35 per cent of all hospital admissions in the province, although the number of intensive care cases has remained stable.

While the increase in cases can be observed in all age groups, young people aged 12 to 17 have been hit hardest, with cases in that age group having increased by 53 per cent.

Current forecasts do not take into account the omicron variant. The institute said the omicron effect would be included “when reliable estimates of transmissibility, severity and [vaccine efficacy] are known ”.

The virus was discovered in deer east of Montreal

For the first time, the virus that causes COVID-19 has been discovered in the wild in Canada.

Three white-tailed deer in the Estrie region of Quebec were found to be carrying SARS-CoV-2. The deer from which the samples were taken appeared to be healthy and showed no signs of disease.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus was found in three white-tailed deer in the Estrie region of Quebec. (Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press)

Catherine Soos, a wildlife health specialist with the Environment and Climate Change in Canada, said deer may be able to carry the virus without symptoms, just as some people can carry the virus and remain asymptomatic.

This is the first time the virus has been found in wildlife in Canada, although globally it has already infected various species that have been domesticated or kept in captivity, including farmed mink, cats and dogs, and zoo animals such as tigers. , gorillat. cougars and otters.

Legault ‘optimistic’ about the holidays, despite the increase in cases

Despite the province reporting 1,196 new coronavirus infections, the highest overnight total in Quebec since April, Prime Minister Franois Legault said he is optimistic about the holiday season.

Health Minister Christian Dub cited the increase in cases as he asked questions from reporters about Prime Minister FranoisLegault’s recent comments about the holiday rallies.

The Prime Minister said he hopes the limits of internal meetings can be increased from 10 to 20 or 25 in time for the holidays.

Although he made his comments saying he would wait to see what the public health authorities recommend, Legault has been criticized by members of the opposition party, who say his statements will confuse Quebecers and make them more difficult for people to abide by the rules.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Dubsaid was expressing what most Quebecers are thinking, but he insisted that the government’s main focus is to try to limit the spread of the virus, not holiday gatherings.

“I want us to go to Christmas, as low as possible on our occasions,” Dub said. He also noted that hundreds of thousands of vaccinated Quebecers have not yet received their vaccines, even if the province’s vaccination rate remains high.

“We are not talking about children from 5 to 11 years old or children from zero to five years old. There are 650,000 Quebecers who refuse to be vaccinated and we are in the beginning of a new variant, and we are in the beginning of winter,” Dub said. .

Earlier this week, Dub urged Quebecers to seriously reconsider any plans to travel this holiday season, in light of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The first known provincial case of the new type was confirmed on Monday.

Montreal’s public health approach to the Omicron variant

Dr. Mylne Drouin said Montreal’s public health would adopt a “repressive approach” to treat the variant.

“We will be more aggressive,” Drouin said. “We will isolate the contacts even though they are doubly vaccinated and we will do it until we have more information about this variant.”

Currently, 66 people are hospitalized, including 31 in intensive care due to COVID-19 infections. Five hundred hospital beds in Montreal are available for more patients who may need to be hospitalized.

Drouin also said it was too early to predict the lifting of restrictions on holiday gatherings.

