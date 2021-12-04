International arrivals in the UK will have to take the Covid test before departure | Coronavirus

All international newcomers to the UK will be required to take a pre-launch Covid-19 test to treat the new Omicron variant, the health secretary has announced. Sajid Javid said the tightened requirements will take effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Passengers will need to provide evidence of a negative lateral leak or PCR test to enter, which must be performed a maximum of 48 hours prior to departure time. People currently only need to be isolated until they test negative within two days of arrival.

The Scottish and Welsh governments also confirmed that people arriving in Scotland and Wales from abroad will also need to take a Covid test before departure. The Department of Health and Social Welfare confirmed that it intended the rules to apply to all transferred nations.

Nigeria will be added to the red travel lists of England, Scotland and Wales, joining several other South African countries.

The UK Health Insurance Agency (UKHSA) has said the total number of confirmed Omicron cases had risen to 160 on Saturday, 26 more than the day before.

Javid said on Twitter that, in light of the latest data, the government was taking further action to slow down the penetration of the variant and stressed that vaccines remained the first line of defense, urging the public to have their boosters when offered .

The introduction of pre-departure tests for travelers entering the UK has been called a devastating blow to the travel industry by the chief executive of the Association of Airport Operators. Karen Dee told PA Media that politics will act as a major obstacle to travel. This is a devastating blow to aviation and tourism, she said.

Pre-departure tests act as a major barrier to travel and most of the limited demand remaining after the reintroduction of isolation will now fall, just as airports hoped for a slight rise during the Christmas holiday.

Travel and aviation are the only sectors hit with some operational constraints in response to the Omicron variant. The UK and the transferred governments should have done the right thing and, in addition to the restrictions, announced support for our businesses and our staff to go through another closure period.

The CEO of Airlines UK, Tim Alderslade, called the decision premature. He said: We have no clinical evidence. The expansion of the red list made full sense of this, but we know from experience that general restrictions do not prohibit the import of variants.

It’s already here. They have now changed their travel tips twice in a week and it is simply impossible for anyone to plan. These measures should be removed as soon as possible in accordance with the speed of the boost program.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter that he understood the move would be tough for the travel industry. As scientists work to understand the new variant of Omicron, we need to take extra care until the picture is clearer, he posted on Twitter. We estimate that this will be difficult for the travel sector as we prioritize public health and protect the progress of our world-leading vaccine and booster program.

His comments come day after day after he assured passengers that pre-departure tests would not be needed.

Meanwhile, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, posted on Twitter: The health secretary finally accepts the Workers’ call for pre-departure tests, but why up to 48 hours before the flight?

He also called for further action, including increasing the number of reinforcements delivered to 500,000 a day.