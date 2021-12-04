Cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in at least 12 states, but Delta still dominates





“We now have about 86,000 cases of Covid now in the United States that are diagnosed daily, and 99.9% of them, the vast majority of them, continue to be Delta,” said the director of the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Friday.

“And we know what we have to do against Delta, and that is to get vaccinated, to improve if you qualify, and to continue all those preventative measures, including disguise,” she told CNN’s chief medical officer. Sanjay Gupta. “And they most likely work against the Omicron variant.”

The first confirmed case of Omicron in the US was identified in California on Wednesday.

Cases of the newest variant of the coronavirus were identified late Friday in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Utah, according to health officials. Results from studies to determine the severity and transmissibility of Omicron are expected in the coming weeks. Walensky said Omicron could become the dominant type of US, but that is still unclear. The site has increased its ranking work to learn more about the new variant. “What we do know is that early data, even mutation data, are telling us that this could be a more transmissible variant than Delta,” she added. “And so … it will take some time to resolve.” A case of Omicron, in Minnesota, was in a resident who had a Covid-19 booster and health officials are trying to find out more about him, according to Walensky. “It’s helpful to understand that this person had mild symptoms that, to my understanding, resolved fairly quickly,” she added. “So this could actually be a vaccine success story, and not necessarily a vaccine failure story.” The Biden administration last week announced restrictions on travelers, with the exception of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, from entering the U.S. from eight South African countries. The Omicron variant was first identified by South African scientists. Contingents determined in case a new vaccine against Omicron is needed Pharmaceutical companies producing Covid-19 vaccines have emergency plans if a new vaccine against the Omicron variant is needed, Dr. said on Friday. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The data show that people “may have a little mileage” from the increase in vaccines currently in use, Fauci said during a Covid-19 Response Team conference at the White House. “Having said that, we are working with pharmaceutical companies, especially Moderna, Pfizer and J&J, on what their plans are,” he added. “And they have plans that have multiple contingents. One is to speed up the production of vaccines they already have, the other is to do, for example, a bivalent – where you have the vaccine against both ancestral species and the new variant – – and the other is to make a specific incentive for the variant. ” The US Food and Drug Administration will decide which regulatory process these vaccines should go through, Fauci said, “but in general, it can – and I say it can – fall into the same situation as us with a change. “Stress for the flu. But I’ll have to leave that determination to the FDA.” Omicron may have stolen genetic material from an ordinary cold cousin Omicron carries a piece of genetic material that looks like it may have come from a distant relative that causes the common cold, the researchers said on Friday. An analysis of the many mutations that characterize the new variant shows a long stretch that looks like what is called insertion – a piece of genetic material that could have been taken directly from another virus or perhaps even from a bacterium or a human cell, according to the researcher. Viruses are known to do this through a process called recombination. More research is needed to know what the changes do and it can never be known where they came from, exactly. But they may support suggestions that Omicron is more transmissible than previous variants, the researchers said. The virus could have taken the genetic material if it were to infect someone who was infected with HCoV-229E – one of the coronaviruses that causes common colds in humans – at the same time, the researchers said. Viruses can also get part of the genetic material from people who are infecting. “It is plausible that the introduction of Omicron may have evolved into a co-infected individual,” the researchers write. Too early to conclude that Omicron leads to a mild illness, says the scientist It is still too early to conclude whether Omicron leads to milder diseases in general, Dr. said on Friday. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization. Swaminathan, speaking at the ReutersNEXT Global Conference, noted that it was only a week since Omicron was classified as a disturbing variant by the WHO and a few weeks since it was first observed in South Africa. “Most of the cases reported so far have been reported to be mild,” she said. “A lot of them have been vaccinated individuals, so that may be one reason why.” She added, “But it’s too early for us to conclude that this is a soft version.”

CNN’s Ray Sanchez and Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.

